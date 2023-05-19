Advanced search
    HKY   NO0011045429

HAVILA KYSTRUTEN AS

(HKY)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25:24 2023-05-16 am EDT
6.340 NOK   -11.94%
02:01aHavila Kystruten As : Both American and British authorities have granted the licenses the company has applied for
GL
05/05Havila Kystruten As : UK High Court granted extension and OFSI has decided to grant UK License
GL
04/28Havila Kystruten As : License from the Central Bank of Ireland in place
GL
Havila Kystruten AS: Both American and British authorities have granted the licenses the company has applied for

05/19/2023 | 02:01am EDT
Reference is made to previous stock exchange releases regarding the need for licenses to refinance the company's coastal cruise ships. The company has now received the license from the American authorities (OFAC) which, together with the license from the British authorities (OFSI), are the ones the company has been waiting for to caryy out the refinancing. All licenses have now been received, and the financing can be carried out.

The coastal cruise ship Havila Pollux has completed its sea trials in Turkey, and only final finishing touches remain before the ship is ready for delivery. Havila Polaris has already been completed at the Tersan shipyard, as previously reported.

Obtaining the necessary licenses has taken longer than anticipated, and there is not enough time to complete the financing that ensures the ships can be put into operation as scheduled. Therefore, Havila Kystruten finds it necessary to postpone the planned start-up in route June 23rd for Havila Polaris and June 29th for Havila Pollux. The company apologizes for the delays to all affected parties.

Contacts:
CEO Bent Martini: +47 905 99 650
CFO Arne Johan Dale: +47 909 87 706


