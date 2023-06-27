All proposals were approved according to the distributed agenda. Certain adjustments were made in the Board's proposed resolutions, mainly an extension to subscribe for the new shares in the private placements. For further background, reference is made to the stock exchange notice sent by the Company earlier today.

The minutes of meeting are attached hereto and will be made available at the company website.

Contacts:

Chief Executive Officer Bent Martini +47 905 99 650

Chief Financial Officer Arne Johan Dale +47 909 87 706

Attachment