Havila Pollux is now sailing its maiden voyage from Bergen towards Kirkenes.



Heading north along our beautiful coast, she will meet the other three stars, first Havila Castor, then Havila Polaris and finally Havila Capella.

The meeting places will be the same every eleventh day Havila Pollux is heading north.

The company and the crew warmly welcomes all passengers onboard.

Now all four stars are sailing and will serve the 34 ports along the coast on behalf of the Ministry of Transport.

The coastal route is important for the coastal population and thus for the country.

The company will do its best to cooperate with the coastal population for the best to all.

Contacts:

Chief executive officer Bent Martini, + 47 905 99 650

Chief financial officer Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706

