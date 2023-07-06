Havila Kystruten AS is a Norway-based shipping company in a start-up phase. Havila Kystruten's core business is to operate four environmentally friendly ships along the classic coastal journey between Bergen and Kirkenes in Norway. The ships' batteries are recharged by pure hydropower when ashore. When the batteries are empty the operators switch to natural gas, which is specially designed for maximum energy efficiency, and surplus heat from cooling water and sea is used for heating on board. Havila Kystruten AS has a contract with the Norwegian Ministry of Transport to operate four of the eleven coastal cruise ships on the classic coastal route between Bergen and Kirkenes. Havila Kystruten is part of the Havila Group, which operates fisheries and herring fishing, as well as ship technology, offshore, transport and tourism.