Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement dated 27 June 2023 regarding Havila Kystruten AS' equity private placement and debt financing.

The Company has today signed a term sheet with a large global private credit fund for a three-year EUR 305 million facility to cover the refinancing of all four vessels. The facility carries a cash interest of 3-months EURIBOR plus 6.00 per cent and PIK interest of 3.50 per cent. Subject to reaching certain financial milestones, the total interest may be reduced to EURIBOR plus 7.75 per cent, The facility will amortize with EUR 50 million at a price of 107 per cent of par after 15 months with a guaranteed settlement by Havila Holding AS (the Company's largest shareholder owning 60.42%) through the issuance of a new unsecured debt instrument . The remaining amount matures after 3 years at a price of 106 per cent.

The debt facility remains subject to, inter alia, credit approval and final documentation, as well as the extension of the settlement date for the existing debt by the UK court, which the Company has applied for, and necessary consequential and logical updates to the licenses already granted to the Company.

Together with the debt financing, the Company will be seeking to raise EUR 85 million of new capital in order to be fully funded for its refinancing and delivery of the remaining vessels from the yard. The Company is discussing with prospective investors to meet this remaining financing requirement, hereunder the possibility to raise capital through an equity placement. Havila Holding will contribute a significant part of such an amount.

The overall financing solution secures an LTV below 60% and positions the Company well for the next coming years.

As soon as all formalities are in place, the Company will take delivery of the two remaining vessels at the yard. Hence, the Company can inform that Havila Pollux will start operations from Bergen on August 12th, and Havila Polaris on August 17th.

Arctic Securities AS, Fearnley Securities AS and Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Norge are acting as Managers for the contemplated refinancing of the Company.

