Havila Kystruten became the owner of Havila Polaris and Havila Pollux this afternoon at Tersan Shipyard in Turkey. After clearance from Turkey, the ships will sail back to Norway to be put into service along the Norwegian coast.

The ships are wholly owned by the company and are registered in the Norwegian Ship Register NOR and now sail under the Norwegian flag.

The four sister ships have combined estimated market value of 600 million euros, and they are financed through a bond of 305 million euros provided by certain funds and/or accounts of HPS Investment Partners LLC, or subsidiaries or affiliates thereof. Additionally, 65 million euros in new equity has been raised, and Havila Holding AS has contributed a loan of 20 million euros.

Havila Polaris and Havila Pollux will leave Tersan Shipyard in the next few days so that Havila Polaris can begin its route from Bergen on August 17, and Havila Pollux on August 23.

After the delivery, the company will be able to fulfill the contract with the Ministry of Transport.

