Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Havila Kystruten AS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HKY   NO0011045429

HAVILA KYSTRUTEN AS

(HKY)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  04/13 11:55:19 am BST
17.50 NOK   +1.74%
01:36pHAVILA KYSTRUTEN : Round trip with Havila Capella canceled
PU
12:21pRoundtrip with Havila Capella cancelled
AQ
04/13HAVILA KYSTRUTEN : Update on Havila Capella
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Havila Kystruten : Round trip with Havila Capella canceled

04/14/2022 | 01:36pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Havila Kystruten has been forced to cancel the round trip Bergen - Kirkenes - Bergen, which was planned to start on 12 April 2022, due to the still unresolved situation related to the ship's insurance coverage.

Passengers on board will receive assistance for their return trip home as soon as possible, and all travelers will get a refund for their voyage with Havila Capella.

Worked for a possible solution

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed late Wednesday night that the sanction provision did not preclude normal operation and thus also insurance for Havila Capella. After reviewing the case one more time, a counter-message was received from the authorities on Thursday afternoon.

"First and foremost, we are very disappointed that there was no solution, and that the authorities made a counter decision this afternoon. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has concluded that a liability insurance is not compatible with the sanction provisions", says CEO Bent Martini.

"We must accept that, and we think it's terribly sad for all our passengers who had been looking forward to a nice Easter trip on board Havila Capella. When the Ministry of Foreign Affairs came with its confirmation yesterday, we thought we would be allowed to sail again, but unfortunately this is not a reality now", he continues.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in its original reply letter that Havila Voyages is responsible for the operation and financing of the ship and that the ship should thus not be affected by adopted sanctions.

Will be sailing again

Havila Voyages will now look at solutions to get Havila Capella back into operation as soon as possible.

"We will now continue the dialogue with the authorities, insurance companies and finally refinancing of Havila Capella. We will sail again", says Martini.

"Now we are looking forward to the takeover of Havila Castor, with which we plan to start sailing from Bergen on 10th of May. With a solution for Capella and Castor in operation, we will be well equipped for a glorious summer along the Norwegian coast. Despite the challenges we have encountered along the way, I choose to look positively going forward. We look forward to showing our fantastic ships to even more passengers in the time to come", says Martini.

Passengers on board will as soon as possible receive assistance for their return journeys before the crew closes the ship, which will be stored in Bergen until further notice.

"I would like to personally thank all our patient passengers who have waited as long as us for a decision in this case, and we really regret that we cannot complete the trip as planned. I would also like to thank all employees and partners who have stood by day and night to solve this challenging situation", concludes Martini.

Open customer service center

The customer service center for Havila Kystruten is open on Thursday 14 April until 17.00 and good Friday from kl. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The customer center can be reached on telephone + 47 70 00 70 70.

The company will contact all passengers who were booked on the canceled trip.

Disclaimer

Havila Kystruten AS published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 12:35:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HAVILA KYSTRUTEN AS
01:36pHAVILA KYSTRUTEN : Round trip with Havila Capella canceled
PU
12:21pRoundtrip with Havila Capella cancelled
AQ
04/13HAVILA KYSTRUTEN : Update on Havila Capella
PU
04/13Havila Kystruten Delays Departure Of Norwegian Ship Amid Sanctions On Leasing Company
MT
04/12Havila Capella delayed from Bergen
AQ
04/11HAVILA KYSTRUTEN : Financing of Havila Voyages' ships
PU
04/11Financing of the company
AQ
04/06HAVILA KYSTRUTEN : Voyages has the ship of the future
PU
04/06HAVILA KYSTRUTEN : 7 reasons why Havila Capella has been named the ‘Next Generation ..
PU
03/30HAVILA KYSTRUTEN : New temporary port of call in Brønnøysund
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 17,0 M 1,93 M 1,48 M
Net income 2021 -116 M -13,2 M -10,1 M
Net Debt 2021 1 928 M 219 M 168 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,72x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 869 M 98,8 M 75,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 165x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees 310
Free-Float 35,8%
Chart HAVILA KYSTRUTEN AS
Duration : Period :
Havila Kystruten AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAVILA KYSTRUTEN AS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 17,50 NOK
Average target price 38,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 117%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bent Martini Chief Executive Officer
Arne Johan Dale Chief Financial Officer
Per Rolf Sævik Chairman
Vegard Sævik Independent Director
Hege Sævik Rabben Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAVILA KYSTRUTEN AS-23.91%99
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED-0.48%32 905
CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY3.52%24 874
EAST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY-2.46%20 708
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.30.04%14 499
WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY1.79%9 500