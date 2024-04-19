Today, the Board of Directors of Havila Shipping ASA has approved the

financial statements for 2023 for both the Group and the parent company.

The accounts are in line with preliminary accounts released on

27 February 2024.



Contacts:



Chief Executive Officer Njål Sævik, +47 909 35 722

Chief Financial Officer Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

