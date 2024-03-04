The company has agreed with Petersen Den Helder BV new contract for the PSV Havila Borg with up to 150 days commencing on 5th April 2024 in direct continuation of the existing contract.

The company has agreed with TotalEnergies EP Denmark AS, to extend the contract period for the PSV Havila Fanø to be firm until the end of June 2024.

The day rates are fixed according to the current market.

