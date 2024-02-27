Havila Shipping ASA reported earnings results for the full year ended December 31, 2023. For the full year, the company reported revenue was NOK 919.23 million compared to NOK 824.45 million a year ago. Net income was NOK 113.01 million compared to net loss of NOK 112.7 million a year ago.

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was NOK 4.75 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of NOK 4.74 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was NOK 1.71 compared to NOK 0.36 a year ago.