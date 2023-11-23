Havila Shipping ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

November 23, 2023 at 02:05 pm EST Share

Havila Shipping ASA reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported revenue was NOK 176 million compared to NOK 217.38 million a year ago. Net income was NOK 28.91 million compared to net loss of NOK 48.66 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was NOK 1.22 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of NOK 2.05 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was NOK 0.85 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of NOK 0.05 a year ago.

For the nine months, revenue was NOK 757.02 million compared to NOK 652.56 million a year ago. Net income was NOK 141.76 million compared to net loss of NOK 32.21 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was NOK 5.96 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of NOK 1.35 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was NOK 0.94 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of NOK 0.14 a year ago.