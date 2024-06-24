STATEMENT ACCORDING TO THE TRANSPARENCY ACT
About the company
Havila Shipping ASA and its subsidiaries conduct shipping operations from the company's head office in Fosnavåg. The shipping company's vessels operate all over the world, but their main activity is in the North Sea. In addition, the shipping company has vessels operating in Brazil, Guyana and the USA.
The shipping company is involved in the operation of 14 vessels within subsea construction, platform supply and rescue recovery, seven of which are wholly owned. One vessel is leased, and six vessels are operated under a management agreement, of which five are externally owned and one is 50% owned. At the end of 2023, the number of employees for the group at sea and on land was a total of 275.
Havila Shipping ASA is a listed company and part of the Havila Holding AS group. Havila Holding AS owns 50.96% of the shares in the company.
About the process of establishing routines and guidelines
Through board and management decisions, Havila Shipping is committed to delivering a high ethical standard, acting in accordance with current national and international regulations for safeguarding human rights, decent working conditions, climate footprint, anti- corruption and more.
To ensure that risk is reduced to an acceptable level, guidelines and routines have been established for handling possible risk factors. The company has drawn up and implemented guidelines for sound business operations through various policy documents set out in Havila Ship- ping's quality assurance system. A number of policies have been prepared, among other things
- Health and Safety Policy
- Environmental Policy
- Quality Policy,
- Stop the Job Policy
- Code of Conduct and Ethical Policy
- Corporate Social Responsibility Policy
- Disclosure (Whistleblowing) Policy
- Human Rights Policy
- Supplier code of conduct - Havila
each of which must take care of proper and ethical business operations. The policies are available on the company's website.
REDEGJØRELSE ETTER ÅPENHETSLOVEN
Om selskapet
Havila Shipping ASA med datterselskaper driver rederivirksomhet fra selskapets hovedkontor i Fosnavåg. Rederiets fartøyer opererer over hele verden, men har sitt hovedvirke i Nordsjøen. I tillegg har rederiet fartøyer som opererer i Brazil, Guyana og USA.
Rederiet er involvert i driften av 14 fartøy innen subsea- konstruksjon, plattform forsyning og områdeberedskap, hvorav syv er heleid. Ett fartøy leies inn, og seks fartøy er drevet under management avtale hvorav fem eies eksternt og ett eies 50 %. Antall ansatte på sjø og land var ved utgangen av 2023 totalt 275 for konsernet.
Havila Shipping ASA er et børsnotert selskap og en del av Havila Holding AS konsern. Havila Holding AS eier 50,96 % av aksjene i selskapet.
Om prosessen med å etablere rutiner og retningslinjer
Havila Shipping er, gjennom styre- og ledelses- beslutninger forpliktet til å etterleve en høy etisk standard, herunder å opptre i samsvar med gjeldende nasjonale og internasjonale regler for ivaretagelse av menneskerettigheter, anstendige arbeidsforhold, klimaavtrykk, antikorrupsjon med mer.
For å sikre at risiko reduseres til et akseptabelt nivå, er det etablert retningslinjer og rutiner for håndtering av mulige risikofaktorer. Bedriften har utarbeidet og implementert retningslinjer for forsvarlig forretningsvirksomhet gjennom ulike policydokument nedfelt i Havila Shipping sitt kvalitetssikrings-system. Det er utarbeidet i en rekke ulike policys, blant annet
- Health and Safety Policy
- Environmental Policy
- Quality Policy,
- Stop the Job Policy
- Code of Conduct and Ethical Policy
- Corporate Social Responsibility Policy
- Disclosure (Whistleblowing) Policy
- Human Rights Policy
- Supplier code of conduct - Havila
som hver for seg skal ivareta hensynet til forsvarlig og etisk forretningsvirksomhet. Policyene er tilgjengelig på selskapets hjemmeside.
In line with the provisions of the Transparency Act, Havila Shipping works purposefully to uncover possible negative consequences of its own, the supply chain's and business partner's operations with regard to, among other things, consequences relating to human rights and decent working conditions.
Since Havila Shipping operates worldwide, the risk increases that the company, through the supply chain, may be affected by the issues raised by the Transparency Act.
Responsibility for implementation and further follow- up
The work with, and compliance with, the requirements of the Transparency Act rests with the CEO, operations director and the company's sustainability officer. The guidelines have been approved by the company's board, which also carries out an annual audit.
The management at all organizational levels in Havila Shipping is responsible for ensuring the implementation and application of the requirements of the Transparency Act.
Method for obtaining information about risk
Havila has long-standing relationships with the largest suppliers and major business partners and these have been the subject of improvement talks and verification checks over many years. Although Havila Shipping has a worldwide operation, where possible, the company uses, the same suppliers and their network, which in turn is quality assured by the main supplier itself.
In the work on improvements, Havila Shipping focuses on the largest suppliers as this is where the potential for influence is greatest. Through regular dialogue, collaboration and audits, the company has the opportunity to directly influence suppliers and business partners.
Havila Shipping participates in purchasing cooperation across the industry, which means that you gain considerable influence. In this way, Havila Shipping can contribute to improved awareness in the supply chain. In this purchasing collaboration, separate processes are carried out as described in the Transparency Act.
The method for obtaining relevant information is a search in available international information databases and via purchased supplier follow-up programs such as Ignite.
The Ignite software is also used to monitor and evaluate supplier risks related to human rights violations and decent working conditions, (hereafter called "social risk").
I tråd med Åpenhetslovens bestemmelser, arbeider Havila Shipping målbevisst for å avdekke mulige negative konsekvenser av egen, leverandørkjedens og forretningspartnerens virksomhet med hensyn til blant annet konsekvenser i forhold til menneskerettigheter og anstendige arbeidsforhold.
Siden Havila Shipping har en verdensomspennende operasjon øker risikoen for at selskapet, gjennom leverandørkjeden, kan blir berørt av de problemstillinger som Åpenhetsloven reiser.
Ansvar for implementering og videre oppfølging
Arbeidet med, og etterlevelse av kravene i Åpenhetslovens tilligger CEO, operasjonsdirektør og selskapets bærekraftansvarlige. Retningslinjene er godkjent av selskapets styre, som også foretar en årlig revisjon.
Ledelsen på alle organisasjonsnivåer i Havila Shipping er ansvarlig for å sikre implementering og gjennomføring av kravene i Åpenhetsloven.
Metode for innhenting av informasjon om risiko
Havila har langvarige relasjoner med de største leverandørene og større forretningspartnere og disse har over mange år vært gjenstand for forbedringssamtaler og verifiseringskontroller. Selv om Havila Shipping har en verdensomspennende operasjon, bruker selskapet der det er mulig, de samme leverandørene og deres nettverk som igjen er kvalitetssikret av hovedleverandørens selv.
I arbeidet med forbedringer fokuserer Havila Shipping på de største leverandørene da det er her påvirkningsmuligheten er størst. Ved jevnlig dialog, samarbeid og revisjon har selskapet mulighet til å påvirke direkte leverandører og forretningspartnere.
Havila Shipping deltar i innkjøpssamarbeid på tvers av industrien som gjør at en får betydelig påvirkningskraft., På denne måten kan Havila Shipping bidra til en forbedret bevissthet i leverandørkjeden. I dette innkjøpssamarbeidet gjennomføres det egne prosesser som beskrevet i Åpenhetsloven.
Metode for innhenting av relevant informasjon er søk i tilgjengelige internasjonale informasjonsdatabaser og via innkjøpte leverandøroppfølgingsprogram som for eksempel Ignite.
Programvaren Ignite brukes også til å monitorere og evaluere leverandør-risiko knyttet til menneskerettighets- brudd og anstendige arbeidsforhold, (heretter kalt "sosial risiko").
To arrive at a basis for the due diligence assessment, the company uses risk factors linked to country and industry, and then uses a weighted average of these factors to quantify social risk.
As a source for risks related to working conditions in various countries, the company uses the International Trade Union Confederation's index (ITUC).
To define the risk associated with an industry, the company uses the European Bank of Reconstruction and Developments (EBRD) index, which links social risk to NACE codes. These are standardized and regularly updated codes used in the EU to be able to compare economic activity across countries.
One quantifies geographic and industry risks into a score and calculates an average of the score for these two factors. Based on this, three risk categories have been defined, respectively "Low risk", "Medium risk" or "High risk" based on the average of the two factors.
Based on these findings, it has been decided that the following measures will be implemented:
- Suppliers with low social risk.
Havila Shipping does not require any additional follow-up.
- Suppliers with medium social risk.
Havila Shipping requires a signed Supplier Code of Conduct and an answered ESG questionnaire before the contract is signed/renewed.
- Suppliers with a high social risk.
Havila Shipping requires a signed Supplier Code of Conduct, as well as an answered ESG questionnaire. In addition, a physical human rights audit must be carried out without significant deviations beeing identified.
The above requirements for follow-up of the due diligence assessment at suppliers and business partners are formalized in the quality assurance system.
The company's analysis give a clear indication that the biggest risk in the supply chain is linked to activity at shipyards, where there are usually many subcontractors involved. Since workshop stays for the company's ships are carried out at fixed and planned intervals, this activity has therefore received a great deal of focus in the day- to-day operations.
Measures
No significant negative consequences have been uncovered with regard to human rights violations or
Foråkommefremtiletgrunnlagforaktsomhetsvurderingen bruker selskapet risikofaktorer knyttet til land og næring, for så å benytte et vektet gjennomsnitt av disse faktorene for å kvantifisere sosial risiko.
Som kilde for risiko knyttet til arbeidsforhold i ulike land, bruker selskapet International Trade Union Confederations indeks (ITUC).
For å definere risikoen knyttet til en bransje, anvender selskapet European Bank of Reconstruction and Developments (EBRD) indeks, som kobler sosial risiko til NACE-koder. Dette er standardiserte og regelmessige oppdaterte koder brukt i EU for å kunne sammenligne økonomisk aktivitet på tvers av land.
En kvantifiserer geografiske og bransjerisikoer til en poengsum og beregner et gjennomsnitt av poengsummen for disse to faktorene. Med grunnlag i dette er det definert tre risikokategorier henholdsvis "Lav risiko", "Middels risiko" eller "Høy risiko" basert på gjennomsnittet av de to faktorene.
Basert på disse funnene er det besluttet at det skal gjennomføres følgende tiltak:
- Leverandører med lav sosial risiko.
Havila Shipping krever ingen ekstra oppfølging.
- Leverandører med middels sosial risiko.
Havila Shipping krever signert Supplier Code of Conduct og ESG-spørreskjema besvart før kontrakt signeres/fornyes.
- Leverandører med høy sosial risiko.
Havila Shipping krever signert Supplier Code of Conduct, samt besvart ESG-spørreskjema. I tillegg skal det gjennomføres en fysisk menneskerettighetsrevisjon uten vesentlige avvik.
Ovennevntekravforoppfølgingavaktsomhetsvurderingen hos leverandører og forretningspartnere er formalisert i kvalitetssikringssystemet.
Selskapets analyser gir en klar indikasjon på at den største risikoen i leverandørkjeden er knyttet til aktivitet på skipsverft, der det som regel er mange involverte underleverandører. Siden verksted-opphold for selskapets skip gjøres med faste og planlagte intervall, har denne aktiviteten derfor fått stort fokus i de daglige operasjoner.
Tiltak
Det er ikke avdekket vesentlige negative konsekvenser med hensyn til menneskerettighetsbrudd eller brudd
violations of decent working conditions in 2023. As a result, no
special measures were taken against the subcontractors or business partners and no supplier contracts were terminated during the reporting period.
If unacceptable risk or actual damage is discovered, the following measures will be implemented:
- Initial dialogue with the involved party with a view to improving conditions with regard to human rights and decent working conditions.
- Agree measures to reduce unacceptable risk or actual harm.
- End the cooperation if dialogue does not lead to progress.
- As preventive measures, Havila Shipping will incorporate termination rights in future contracts with suppliers and business partners in case of suspected violations of human rights and decent working conditions, as well as provisions that prescribe requirements and expectations for the supplier's own handling of these issues in its supply chain.
Notification and notification routines
Various reporting systems have been implemented in current routine documents and policies in Havila Shipping, where, among other things, employees and third parties can anonymously raise concerns related to the operation where the company's operations have or can potentially negatively affect the human rights of individuals, workers and local communities.
The platform is published on Havila's website and has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the "EU Whistleblowing Directive".
på anstendige arbeidsforhold i 2023. Som et resultat av dette ble det ikke iverksatt spesielle tiltak mot underleverandørene eller forretningspartnere og ingen leverandørkontakter ble avsluttet i rapporteringsperioden.
Dersom det avdekkes uakseptabel risiko eller faktisk skade vil følgende tiltak iverksettes:
- Innledende dialog mot involvert part med tanke på å bedre forholdene med hensyn til menneskerettigheter og anstendige arbeidsforhold.
- Avtale tiltak for å redusere uakseptabel risiko eller faktisk skade.
- Avslutte samarbeidet dersom dialog ikke fører frem.
- Som preventive tiltak vil Havila Shipping i fremtidige kontrakter med leverandører og forretningspartnere innarbeide termineringsrettigheter ved mistanke om brudd på menneskerettigheter og anstendig arbeidsforhold, samt bestemmelser som foreskriver krav og forventninger til leverandørens egen håndtering av disse spørsmålene i sin leverandørkjede.
Varsling og varslingsrutiner
Det er implementert ulike rapporteringssystem i gjeldende rutinedokumenter og policyer i Havila Shipping, hvor blant annet ansatte og tredjeparter anonymt kan ta opp bekymringer knyttet til operasjonen der selskapets virksomhet har eller potensielt kan negativt påvirke menneskerettighetene til enkeltpersoner, arbeidere og lokalsamfunn.
Plattformen er lagt ut på hjemmesiden til Havila og er utarbeidet i henhold til kravene i "EU Whistleblowing Directive".
Fosnavåg, 21 May 2024
The Board of Havila Shipping ASA / Styret i Havila Shipping ASA
Henrik Grung
Olav Holst-Dyrnes
Hege Sævik Rabben
Chairman of the Board of Directors
Board member
Board member
Styrets leder
Styremedlem
Styremedlem
Jogeir Romestrand
Nina Skage
Njål Sævik
Board member
Board member
CEO
Styremedlem
Styremedlem
Administrerende direktør
