STATEMENT ACCORDING TO THE TRANSPARENCY ACT

About the company

Havila Shipping ASA and its subsidiaries conduct shipping operations from the company's head office in Fosnavåg. The shipping company's vessels operate all over the world, but their main activity is in the North Sea. In addition, the shipping company has vessels operating in Brazil, Guyana and the USA.

The shipping company is involved in the operation of 14 vessels within subsea construction, platform supply and rescue recovery, seven of which are wholly owned. One vessel is leased, and six vessels are operated under a management agreement, of which five are externally owned and one is 50% owned. At the end of 2023, the number of employees for the group at sea and on land was a total of 275.

Havila Shipping ASA is a listed company and part of the Havila Holding AS group. Havila Holding AS owns 50.96% of the shares in the company.

About the process of establishing routines and guidelines

Through board and management decisions, Havila Shipping is committed to delivering a high ethical standard, acting in accordance with current national and international regulations for safeguarding human rights, decent working conditions, climate footprint, anti- corruption and more.

To ensure that risk is reduced to an acceptable level, guidelines and routines have been established for handling possible risk factors. The company has drawn up and implemented guidelines for sound business operations through various policy documents set out in Havila Ship- ping's quality assurance system. A number of policies have been prepared, among other things

Health and Safety Policy

Environmental Policy

Quality Policy,

Stop the Job Policy

Code of Conduct and Ethical Policy

Corporate Social Responsibility Policy

Disclosure (Whistleblowing) Policy

Human Rights Policy

Supplier code of conduct - Havila

each of which must take care of proper and ethical business operations. The policies are available on the company's website.