Havilah Resources : Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

5. Project financing

Havilah's management team continues to investigate financing options for West Kalkaroo. Havilah's present intention is to seek maximum project debt financing to minimise dilution of its current 100% Kalkaroo project equity interest. From discussions so far, it is apparent that finalisation of project financing arrangements are critically dependent on receipt of final South Australian government approvals and completion of a high quality feasibility study.

Development of the open pit gold mine at West Kalkaroo is subject to a final investment decision by the Havilah Board during 2022, which is contingent on successful conclusion of the tasks listed above.

About the Kalkaroo copper-gold-cobalt project

Kalkaroo is Havilah's flagship mineral project, located approximately 400 kilometres (km) northeast of Adelaide and 90 km west of the regional mining centre of Broken Hill with its skilled mining workforce (Figure 1). It lies approximately 55 km north of the Transcontinental railway line and Barrier Highway. The project comprises a

100.1 million tonne (Mt) JORC Ore Reserve (Proved 90.2 Mt; Probable 9.9 Mt) at a copper equivalent grade of 0.89% that is capable of supporting a large-scale open pit mining operation over at least 13 years. Havilah has already secured the required mining permits for the Kalkaroo project (Mining Leases and Miscellaneous Purposes Licences). It also owns the surrounding 550 km2 Kalkaroo Station pastoral lease, a non-mineral asset on which the Kalkaroo project is located, thus reducing land access risks for the project.

Havilah has a staged strategic plan to develop the Kalkaroo deposit, commencing with a lower capital expenditure operation that initially focuses on mining the comparatively shallow and soft oxidised gold and native copper ore at West Kalkaroo. The proposed West Kalkaroo gold open pit is located at the very western (and upper) part of the Kalkaroo deposit, where it is planned to produce 80,000-90,000 ounces of gold and 5,000 tonnes of native copper (near pure copper metal) over an initial 3-4 year period. The current West Kalkaroo oxidised ore open pit is designed to lead into the long-term,large-scale copper sulphide mining operation at the earliest opportunity, subject to prevailing metal prices and availability of financing.

Kalkaroo is projected to be a future source of ethically produced metals vital to modern society, operating under industry best practice ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) regulations that are enforced by the South Australian government. ESG credentials for Kalkaroo can be found on the Company's website.

Mutooroo Copper-Cobalt-Gold Project (HAV 100% ownership)

Mutooroo is a lode-style sulphide copper and cobalt deposit, located approximately 60 km southwest of Broken Hill, and 16 km south of the Transcontinental railway line and Barrier Highway. It contains 195,000 tonnes of copper, 20,200 tonnes of cobalt and 82,100 ounces of gold in Measured, Indicated and Inferred JORC Mineral Resources.

At long-term consensus US$ copper and cobalt prices, the economics of Mutooroo as an open pit, and later as an underground, mining operation are potentially attractive due to the comparatively high grades of copper (1.53%) and cobalt (0.16%) in the sulphide ore.

Eight reverse circulation (RC) drillholes were completed at Mutooroo during the quarter, with the program limited to some extent due to logistical issues associated with cross-borderCOVID-19 restrictions and delays in obtaining spare parts for Havilah's drilling equipment.

Full drilling results and assays will be reported in a separate ASX announcement, once compilation and interpretation is completed by Havilah's geologists.

Grants Basin, Maldorky and Grants Iron Ore Projects (HAV 100% ownership)

Havilah has previously reported an iron ore Exploration Target* at Grants Basin of 3.5-3.8 billion tonnes of 24- 28% iron (refer to ASX announcement of 5 April 2019). The western end of this Exploration Target crops out as a solid body of iron ore at least 270 metres thick from surface. Havilah had planned to carry out an up to 64 hole RC resource delineation drilling program during 2021 to convert a portion of the western end Exploration Target to a maiden JORC Mineral Resource, initially targeting at least 0.5 billion tonnes of iron ore.

Due to delays on drilling at Mutooroo it is unlikely that the Grants Basin drilling program will commence this year.