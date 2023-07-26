Vancouver, BC - July 24, 2023 - Havn Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: HAVN) (OTC: HAVLF) (FSE: 5NP) (the "Company" or "HAVN Life"), a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychoactive compounds and the development of natural health products, is pleased to announce that, effective as of July 4, 2023 (the "Effective Date"), it has appointed Davidson and Company LLP ("Davidson and Company") to serve as the Company's auditor until the next annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company.

Davidson and Company replaces De Visser Gray LLP (the "Former Auditor") as the Company's auditor following the Former Auditor's resignation. In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102"), HAVN Life will file a change of auditor notice ("Notice") on SEDAR, together with letters from Davidson and Company and the Former Auditor ("Letters"), in relation to the foregoing change of auditor within 14 days after the Effective Date.

The Company confirms that there were no reservations or modified opinions in any auditor's reports, nor any reportable events as defined in NI 51-102 in connection with the audits by the Former Auditor of the Company's most recently completed financial year or any subsequent period. The Company's board of directors and audit committee each approved the resignation of the Former Auditor and the appointment of the Davidson and Company; there were no reportable events (as defined in NI 51-102) in connection with each of the Former Auditor's audit of the Company which occurred prior to their resignation as auditors of the Company; and the Notice was approved by the Company's board of directors.

In accordance with NI 51-102, the Notice, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and Davidson and Company, have been reviewed by the audit committee and the board of directors and will be filed on SEDAR.

###

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Tim Moore

Chief Executive Officer

About HAVN Life Sciences Inc.

HAVN Life Sciences is a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of

psychedelic compounds for the creation of APIs, the development of natural health products, and innovative therapies to support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind.

Through its research division, HAVN Labs, the company has developed an end-to-end

supply chain of GMP naturally derived psychedelic compounds for research that will define the future of modern medicine. With its new line of natural health products, HAVN Life offers a full range of high-quality mushroom and plant extracts that help boost immune function,reduce inflammation and support a healthy lifestyle.

Purchase our products and find out more at yourhavnlife.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Contact:

Investor Relations: ir@havnlife.com

Media: hr@havnlife.com

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the change in auditor, the filing of the Notice and Letters, and the Company's business, products and future of the Company's business. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company's products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release.