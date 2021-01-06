Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Havyard Group ASA    HYARD   NO0010708605

HAVYARD GROUP ASA

(HYARD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Havyard : New hard-working Havyard vessel for the salmon farming industry

01/06/2021 | 07:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The 'Havtrans' series sets the standard for medium-sized wellboats in the industry. 'Havtrans' was further refined through 'Namsos' and 'Steigen', and the sister ship 'Reisa' will now serve as a new, useful tool for handling and transporting salmon. Four Havyard ships have been delivered so far, and two more are scheduled for delivery from Havyard New Ship Technology to Norsk Fisketransport AS (NFT) later this year.

'Reisa' has a circular tank capacity of 3,250 cubic metres. Kjetil Myren, the designer with responsibility for the wellboat segment at Havyard Design & Solutions, says that circular tanks enable the vessel to transport larger quantities of fish while ensuring calmer conditions and higher survival rates, thereby enhancing fish welfare.

'The special hull design makes the 'Havtrans' vessels move smoothly through the water, reducing both emissions and fuel expenses.'

'Reisa' is currently designed with extensive capacity for closed transport and infection protection with a dual delousing system that includes freshwater treatment and a flushing system.

Masterpiece
Tore Bø, project manager at the Leirvik yard, has been involved in all the ships in the 'Havtrans' series. He says that fitting out 'Reisa' was the easiest project of them all, despite challenges relating to the coronavirus and the fact that they have taken greater control and ownership of more of the equipment on board. Bø describes the work performed by the project organisation and the production in Leirvik as a masterpiece.

'The project organisation and the production in Leirvik have pulled off a masterpiece. This goes to show that the workers at the yard in Leirvik are highly capable shipbuilders.'

The boat was nonetheless a few months' delayed due to delayed delivery from the hull yard in Turkey and coronavirus challenges at the yard in Norway.

'The workers at Leirvik made a tremendous effort and fitted out the vessel much quicker than we feared. In addition, the cooperation with Norsk Fisketransport has been good throughout the process, and we are now pleased to be able to deliver such a robust, modern piece of hard-working machinery to NFT and the aquaculture industry.'

The next boat in the 'Havtrans' series is scheduled for delivery in early summer, while the third will be completed this autumn.

Havyard collaboration
Norwegian Electric Systems has delivered the bridge solution and the automation and electrical power systems on board. Norwegian Greentech has delivered the ballast water treatment system, while Havyard Design & Solutions designed the boat and New Havyard Ship Technology fitted it out.

Facts about Havyard 587/'Reisa'
Length: 84.8 m
Breadth: 16.9 m
Capacity: three circular tanks with a total volume of 3,250 cubic metres
Main engine: 2,999 kW
Crew: 11 + 2 guest bunks.

In photo: Reisa. Photo: Havyard

Return to articlesShare Facebook

Disclaimer

Havyard Group ASA published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 12:11:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about HAVYARD GROUP ASA
07:12aHAVYARD : New hard-working Havyard vessel for the salmon farming industry
PU
07:02aHAVYARD : Delivery of vessel
AQ
01/05HAVYARD : Notification of trading in financial instruments issued by Havyard Gro..
AQ
01/05HAVYARD : New managing director at the shipyard in Leirvik
AQ
2020HAVYARD : Unit Wins Wellboat Design Project; Stock Up 24%
MT
2020HAVYARD : New design contract for wellboat
AQ
2020HAVYARD : Unit Deliveries Vessel to ESVAGT
MT
2020HAVYARD : First in a new line of windfarm service vessels from Havyard
PU
2020HAVYARD : Delivery of vessel
AQ
2020HAVYARD : Units Selected For Works on Conversion of Vessel
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 2 240 M 267 M 267 M
Net income 2019 -367 M -43,6 M -43,6 M
Net Debt 2019 275 M 32,7 M 32,7 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,22x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 512 M 60,2 M 60,9 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,38x
EV / Sales 2019 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 500
Free-Float 26,6%
Chart HAVYARD GROUP ASA
Duration : Period :
Havyard Group ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAVYARD GROUP ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gunnar Larsen Chief Executive Officer
Vegard Sævik Chairman
Erik Hoyvik Chief Financial Officer
Hege Sævik Rabben Director
Svein Asbjørn Gjelseth Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAVYARD GROUP ASA7.53%60
KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.8.29%7 640
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.5.82%4 176
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.4.93%2 836
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD.0.52%2 804
HYUNDAI MIPO DOCKYARD CO., LTD.12.08%1 973
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ