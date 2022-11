Havyard : Signert_14.11.2022_Protokoll EGF_Eqva ASA _signeringsversjon_ - signaturside

Styreleder Even Matre Ellingsen åpnet møtet og opptok fortegnelse over møtende aksjeeiere.

To the shareholders of Havyard Group ASA1

MINUTES OF AN

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF

HAVYARD GROUP ASA

On 14 November 2022 at 13:00 (CET) an extraordinary general meeting of Havyard Group ASA, reg.no. 980 832 708 (the "Company") was held as a digital meeting.

The following matters were considered:

1. OPENING OF THE MEETING BY THE CHAIR OF THE BOARD, EVEN MATRE ELLINGSEN, AND REGISTRATION OF ATTENDING SHAREHOLDERS

The chair of the board, Even Matre Ellingsen, opened the meeting and registered the participating shareholders.

The register of shares and votes represented is attached to these minutes, cf. Appendix 1.

2. ELECTION OF CHAIR OF THE MEETING AND AT LEAST ONE PERSON TO CO-SIGN THE MINUTES

The general meeting passed the following resolution:

"The Chair of the Board Even Matre Ellingsen is elected to chair the meeting and Vegard Sævik is elected to co-sign the minutes."

The resolution was approved with the requisite majority, cf. the voting results enclosed hereto in Appendix 2.

3. APPROVAL OF THE NOTICE AND THE AGENDA

The general meeting passed the following resolution:

"The notice and agenda are approved."

The resolution was approved with the requisite majority, cf. the voting results enclosed hereto in Appendix 2.