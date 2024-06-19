Release Date: 6/18/2024

HONOLULU, June 18, 2024 - Hawaiian Electric crews will work overnight to repair underground power cables and other equipment damaged in a fire Monday night that left approximately 3,000 customers in the Chinatown area without power.

The estimated time of restoration is noon Wednesday.

Crews today determined the damage from the fire in a manhole was extensive and will require lengthy and complex repairs that need to be done in a restricted space below the street.

The fire burned four underground circuits, comprised of a total of 12 underground high-voltage cables, in the area between the intersection of King and Bethel streets and King and Alakea streets. Those sections of the cables need to be pulled out and replaced because they have been damaged beyond repair.

Repair crews will rotate in shifts so the restoration work can continue until the repairs are complete and service restored.