4 P.M. UPDATE: All Chinatown customers restored

Release Date: 6/20/2024

HONOLULU, June 20, 2024 - At approximately 3:45 p.m., Hawaiian Electric crews completed the process of restoring power to about 600 customers in Chinatown who have been out of service since a fire damaged underground power cables Monday night.

This completes all the major repairs needed to restore customers in the Chinatown and downtown Honolulu areas that were impacted by Monday's outage. Any customers who are still out of power should contact Hawaiian Electric's Oahu trouble line at 1-855-304-1212.