6 A.M. UPDATE: Repair crews working to restore power to Chinatown, parts of downtown

Release Date: 6/18/2024

HONOLULU, June 18, 2024 - Hawaiian Electric crews today are working to restore electric service to customers in the Chinatown area and other portions of downtown Honolulu who lost power shortly before 9 p.m. Monday. The outage resulted from a fire that damaged underground cables in several locations. Approximately 3,000 customers are out of power.

This outage does not include as much of downtown Honolulu as the outage that occurred on June 13 and most office buildings, including government buildings and courthouses, have power.

Crews hope to have power restored to most areas by early afternoon and the company will continue to issue updates on the progress of repairs.