Release Date: 6/18/2024

HONOLULU, June 18, 2024 - Hawaiian Electric crews tonight made significant progress, restoring power at 9:10 p.m. to approximately 2,400 customers in the Chinatown area. Crews will continue to work through the night to complete repairs on underground power cables and other equipment damaged in a fire Monday night.

Approximately 600 customers remain out of service. Their estimated time of restoration is 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The fire burned four underground circuits, comprised of a total of 12 underground high-voltage cables, in the area between the intersection of King and Bethel streets and King and Alakea streets. Crews tonight completed the process of removing and replacing damaged cables that serve the majority of the affected customers.

Repair crews will continue to rotate in shifts so the restoration work can continue until the repairs are complete and service restored.