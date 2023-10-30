3Q 2023 Net Income of $11.4 million $8.6 Million of Maui Wildfire-Related Expenses, Including $5.9 Million of Additional Provision Solid Credit Quality and Capital Position Liquidity Remains Strong

American Savings Bank, F.S.B. (ASB), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE - HE), today reported third quarter 2023 net income of $11.4 million, compared to $20.2 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $20.8 million in the third quarter of 2022. Core net income1 for the third quarter of 2023 was $17.6 million.

“American Savings Bank continues to be well-positioned to support our community with a strong capital position, excellent credit quality, lending capacity and ample liquidity,” said Ann Teranishi, president and chief executive officer of ASB. “Despite the economic impacts of the wildfires, our customers and business have proved resilient. I’m very proud of our ASB teammates for delivering exceptional service through this difficult period. Our hearts are with the people of Maui, and we remain committed to supporting the recovery and rebuild effort.”

1 Core net income is a non-GAAP measure which excludes Maui wildfire-related after-tax costs. See the “Explanation of ASB’s Use of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Measures” and the related GAAP reconciliation.

Financial Highlights

Third quarter 2023 net interest income was $62.6 million compared to $63.2 million in the second, or linked quarter of 2023 and $65.7 million in the third quarter of 2022. The lower net interest income compared to the linked and prior year quarters was primarily due to higher interest expense from rising deposit costs resulting from growth in higher yielding certificates of deposit. The lower net interest income compared to the prior year quarter also included higher interest expense from increased wholesale borrowings, and lower interest and dividends on investment securities. Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2023 was 2.70%, compared to 2.75% in the linked quarter, and 2.96% in the third quarter of last year.

The third quarter 2023 provision for credit losses was $8.8 million, compared to $0.04 million in the linked quarter and a $0.2 million negative provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2022. The higher provision for credit losses for the quarter was primarily due to $5.9 million in additional credit reserves related to borrowers impacted by the Maui wildfires and the resulting economic disruption. As of September 30, 2023, ASB’s allowance for credit losses to outstanding loans was 1.23% compared to 1.13% as of June 30, 2023 and 1.24% as of September 30, 2022.

The net charge-off ratio for the third quarter of 2023 was 0.07%, compared to 0.14% in the linked quarter and 0.03% in the third quarter of 2022. Nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans receivable held for investment were 0.16%, compared to 0.22% in the linked quarter and 0.35% in the prior year quarter.

Noninterest income was $15.3 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to $15.6 million in the linked quarter and $13.0 million in the third quarter of 2022. The decrease compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to a gain on sale of real estate recognized in the linked quarter and lower fee income, partially offset by higher bank-owned life insurance income. The increase compared to the prior year quarter was primarily due to higher bank-owned life insurance income.

Noninterest expense was $56.3 million compared to $53.8 million in the linked quarter and $51.6 million in the third quarter of 2022. The increase compared to the linked and prior year quarters was primarily due to wildfire-related expenses incurred during the quarter, including $1.3 million in professional services costs and $1.0 million in other extraordinary expenses.

Total loans were $6.2 billion as of September 30, 2023, up 3.6% from December 31, 2022, primarily reflecting growth in the commercial real estate and residential mortgage portfolios.

Total deposits were $8.2 billion as of September 30, 2023, an increase of 0.7% from December 31, 2022. Core deposits declined 5.1%, while certificates of deposits increased 71.8%. As of September 30, 2023, 87% of deposits were F.D.I.C. insured or fully collateralized, up slightly from 86% as of June 30, 2023, with approximately 77% of deposits F.D.I.C. insured. For the third quarter of 2023, the average cost of funds was 1.02%, up 19 basis points versus the linked quarter and up 89 basis points versus the prior year quarter.

Wholesale funding totaled $750 million as of September 30, 2023, unchanged from June 30, 2023.

For the third quarter of 2023, return on average equity was 9.2%, compared to 16.2% in the linked quarter and 15.1% in the third quarter of 2022. Return on average assets was 0.47% for the third quarter of 2023, compared to 0.84% in the linked quarter and 0.89% in the prior year quarter. Excluding Maui wildfire-related costs, core returns on average equity and average assets2 were 14.3% and 0.73%, respectively.

In the third quarter of 2023, ASB paid dividends of $14.0 million to HEI. ASB had a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 7.7% as of September 30, 2023.

HEI EARNINGS RELEASE, HEI WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS EARNINGS AND 2023 GUIDANCE

Concurrent with ASB’s regulatory filing 30 days after the end of the quarter, ASB announced its third quarter 2023 financial results today. Please note that these reported results relate only to ASB and are not necessarily indicative of HEI’s consolidated financial results for the third quarter 2023.

HEI plans to announce its third quarter 2023 consolidated financial results on Thursday, November 9, 2023 and will also conduct a webcast and conference call at 11:30 a.m. Hawaii time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) that same day to discuss its consolidated earnings, including ASB’s earnings, and 2023 guidance.

To listen to the conference call, dial 1-888-660-6377 (U.S.) or 1-929-203-0797 (international) and enter passcode 2393042. Parties may also access presentation materials (which include reconciliation of non-GAAP measures) and/or listen to the conference call by visiting the conference call link on HEI’s website at www.hei.com under “Investor Relations,” sub-heading “News and Events — Events and Presentations.”

A replay will be available online and via phone. The online replay will be available on HEI’s website about two hours after the event. An audio replay will also be available about two hours after the event through November 23, 2023. To access the audio replay, dial 1-800-770-2030 (U.S.) or 1-647-362-9199 (international) and enter passcode 2393042.

HEI and Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc. (Hawaiian Electric) intend to continue to use HEI's website, www.hei.com, as a means of disclosing additional information; such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of the website. Accordingly, investors should routinely monitor the Investor Relations section of HEI's website, in addition to following HEI's, Hawaiian Electric's and ASB's press releases, HEI's and Hawaiian Electric's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings and HEI's public conference calls and webcasts.

Investors may also wish to refer to the Public Utilities Commission of the State of Hawaii (PUC) website at https://hpuc.my.site.com/cdms/s/ to review documents filed with, and issued by, the PUC. No information on the PUC website is incorporated by reference into this document or into HEI’s and Hawaiian Electric’s SEC filings.

2 Core returns on average equity and average assets are non-GAAP measures which exclude Maui wildfire-related after-tax costs. See the “Explanation of ASB’s Use of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Measures” and the related GAAP reconciliation.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

Core net income is a non-GAAP measure which excludes Maui wildfire-related after-tax costs. See “Explanation of ASB’s Use of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Measures” and related GAAP reconciliations at the end of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain “forward-looking statements,” which include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and usually include words such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “predicts,” “estimates” or similar expressions. In addition, any statements concerning future financial performance, ongoing business strategies or prospects or possible future actions are also forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and the accuracy of assumptions concerning HEI and its subsidiaries, the performance of the industries in which they do business and economic, political and market factors, among other things. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.

Forward-looking statements in this release should be read in conjunction with the “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” discussions (which are incorporated by reference herein) set forth in HEI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and HEI’s other periodic reports that discuss important factors that could cause HEI’s results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the report, presentation or filing in which they are made. Except to the extent required by the federal securities laws, HEI, Hawaiian Electric, ASB and their subsidiaries undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

American Savings Bank, F.S.B. STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended

September 30 (in thousands) September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 2023 2022 Interest and dividend income Interest and fees on loans $ 71,540 $ 67,966 $ 53,365 $ 204,348 $ 147,499 Interest and dividends on investment securities 14,096 13,775 15,052 42,508 43,729 Total interest and dividend income 85,636 81,741 68,417 246,856 191,228 Interest expense Interest on deposit liabilities 14,446 9,661 1,704 30,944 3,572 Interest on other borrowings 8,598 8,852 1,055 25,171 1,199 Total interest expense 23,044 18,513 2,759 56,115 4,771 Net interest income 62,592 63,228 65,658 190,741 186,457 Provision for credit losses 8,835 43 (186 ) 10,053 (692 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 53,757 63,185 65,844 180,688 187,149 Noninterest income Fees from other financial services 4,703 5,009 4,763 14,391 15,066 Fee income on deposit liabilities 4,924 4,504 4,879 14,027 14,122 Fee income on other financial products 2,440 2,768 2,416 7,952 7,663 Bank-owned life insurance 2,303 1,955 122 5,683 661 Mortgage banking income 341 230 181 701 1,630 Gain on sale of real estate — 495 — 495 1,002 Other income, net 627 678 633 2,106 1,480 Total noninterest income 15,338 15,639 12,994 45,355 41,624 Noninterest expense Compensation and employee benefits 29,902 29,394 28,597 89,500 83,478 Occupancy 5,154 5,539 5,577 16,281 16,996 Data processing 5,133 5,095 4,509 15,240 13,144 Services 3,627 2,689 2,751 8,911 7,712 Equipment 3,125 2,957 2,432 8,728 7,163 Office supplies, printing and postage 1,022 1,109 1,123 3,296 3,256 Marketing 984 834 925 2,834 2,877 Other expense 7,399 6,152 5,643 19,742 14,542 Total noninterest expense 56,346 53,769 51,557 164,532 149,168 Income before income taxes 12,749 25,055 27,281 61,511 79,605 Income taxes 1,384 4,851 6,525 11,380 17,513 Net income $ 11,365 $ 20,204 $ 20,756 $ 50,131 $ 62,092 Comprehensive income (loss) $ (22,866 ) $ 12,994 $ (78,186 ) $ 27,120 $ (248,126 ) OTHER BANK INFORMATION (annualized %, except as of period end) Return on average assets 0.47 0.84 0.89 0.70 0.90 Return on average equity 9.19 16.20 15.11 13.62 13.65 Return on average tangible common equity 11.02 19.40 17.77 16.36 15.79 Net interest margin 2.70 2.75 2.96 2.77 2.87 Efficiency ratio 72.30 68.18 65.55 69.69 65.40 Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding 0.07 0.14 0.03 0.11 0.01 As of period end Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable held for investment 0.16 0.22 0.35 Allowance for credit losses to loans outstanding 1.23 1.13 1.24 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 3.9 4.3 4.0 Tier-1 leverage ratio 7.7 7.8 7.7 Dividend paid to HEI (via ASB Hawaii, Inc.) ($ in millions) $ 14.0 $ 11.0 $ 5.0 $ 39.0 $ 32.0

This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC. Results of operations for interim periods are not necessarily indicative of results to be expected for future interim periods or the full year.

American Savings Bank, F.S.B. BALANCE SHEETS DATA (Unaudited) (in thousands) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 139,059 $ 153,042 Interest-bearing deposits 124,531 3,107 Cash and cash equivalents 263,590 156,149 Investment securities Available-for-sale, at fair value 1,266,412 1,429,667 Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 1,212,005 1,251,747 Stock in Federal Home Loan Bank, at cost 18,000 26,560 Loans held for investment 6,191,006 5,978,906 Allowance for credit losses (76,366 ) (72,216 ) Net loans 6,114,640 5,906,690 Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value 2,171 824 Other 698,420 692,143 Goodwill 82,190 82,190 Total assets $ 9,657,428 $ 9,545,970 Liabilities and shareholder’s equity Deposit liabilities–noninterest-bearing $ 2,573,010 $ 2,811,077 Deposit liabilities–interest-bearing 5,651,341 5,358,619 Other borrowings 750,000 695,120 Other 224,136 212,269 Total liabilities 9,198,487 9,077,085 Common stock 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 357,742 355,806 Retained earnings 460,824 449,693 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax benefits Net unrealized losses on securities $ (350,234 ) $ (328,904 ) Retirement benefit plans (9,392 ) (359,626 ) (7,711 ) (336,615 ) Total shareholder’s equity 458,941 468,885 Total liabilities and shareholder’s equity $ 9,657,428 $ 9,545,970

This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC.

Explanation of ASB’s Use of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Measures

HEI and ASB management use certain non-GAAP measures to evaluate the performance of HEI and the bank.

Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful information and are a better indicator of the companies’ core operating activities. Core earnings and other financial measures as presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The accompanying tables provide a reconciliation of reported GAAP1 earnings to non-GAAP core earnings and returns on average equity and average assets for the bank.

The reconciling adjustments from GAAP earnings to core earnings are limited to the costs related to the recent Maui wildfires. Management does not consider these items to be representative of the company’s fundamental core earnings.

Reconciliation of GAAP1 to non-GAAP Measures American Savings Bank F.S.B. Unaudited (in thousands) Three months ended

September 30, 2023 Nine months ended

September 30, 2023 Maui wildfire related costs Pretax expenses: Provision for credit losses $ 5,900 $ 5,900 Professional services expense 1,300 1,300 Other expenses 1,357 1,357 Pretax expenses 8,557 8,557 Current income tax benefits (2,293 ) (2,293 ) After-tax expenses $ 6,264 $ 6,264 ASB net income GAAP (as reported) $ 11,365 $ 50,131 Excluding expense related to Maui wildfire (after tax): Provision for credit losses 4,319 4,319 Professional services expense 952 952 Other expenses 993 993 Maui wildfire related cost (after tax) 6,264 6,264 Non-GAAP (core) net income $ 17,629 $ 56,395

Three months ended

September 30, 2023 Nine months ended

September 30, 2023 Ratios (annualized %) Based on GAAP1 Return on average assets 0.47 0.70 Return on average equity 9.19 13.62 Return on average tangible common equity 11.02 16.36 Efficiency ratio 72.30 69.69 Based on Non-GAAP (core) Return on average assets 0.73 0.78 Return on average equity 14.25 15.32 Return on average tangible common equity 17.09 18.40 Efficiency ratio 68.89 68.56

1 Accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America

