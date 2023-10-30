American Savings Bank, F.S.B. (ASB), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE - HE), today reported third quarter 2023 net income of $11.4 million, compared to $20.2 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $20.8 million in the third quarter of 2022. Core net income1 for the third quarter of 2023 was $17.6 million.

“American Savings Bank continues to be well-positioned to support our community with a strong capital position, excellent credit quality, lending capacity and ample liquidity,” said Ann Teranishi, president and chief executive officer of ASB. “Despite the economic impacts of the wildfires, our customers and business have proved resilient. I’m very proud of our ASB teammates for delivering exceptional service through this difficult period. Our hearts are with the people of Maui, and we remain committed to supporting the recovery and rebuild effort.”

1 Core net income is a non-GAAP measure which excludes Maui wildfire-related after-tax costs. See the “Explanation of ASB’s Use of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Measures” and the related GAAP reconciliation.

Financial Highlights

Third quarter 2023 net interest income was $62.6 million compared to $63.2 million in the second, or linked quarter of 2023 and $65.7 million in the third quarter of 2022. The lower net interest income compared to the linked and prior year quarters was primarily due to higher interest expense from rising deposit costs resulting from growth in higher yielding certificates of deposit. The lower net interest income compared to the prior year quarter also included higher interest expense from increased wholesale borrowings, and lower interest and dividends on investment securities. Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2023 was 2.70%, compared to 2.75% in the linked quarter, and 2.96% in the third quarter of last year.

The third quarter 2023 provision for credit losses was $8.8 million, compared to $0.04 million in the linked quarter and a $0.2 million negative provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2022. The higher provision for credit losses for the quarter was primarily due to $5.9 million in additional credit reserves related to borrowers impacted by the Maui wildfires and the resulting economic disruption. As of September 30, 2023, ASB’s allowance for credit losses to outstanding loans was 1.23% compared to 1.13% as of June 30, 2023 and 1.24% as of September 30, 2022.

The net charge-off ratio for the third quarter of 2023 was 0.07%, compared to 0.14% in the linked quarter and 0.03% in the third quarter of 2022. Nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans receivable held for investment were 0.16%, compared to 0.22% in the linked quarter and 0.35% in the prior year quarter.

Noninterest income was $15.3 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to $15.6 million in the linked quarter and $13.0 million in the third quarter of 2022. The decrease compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to a gain on sale of real estate recognized in the linked quarter and lower fee income, partially offset by higher bank-owned life insurance income. The increase compared to the prior year quarter was primarily due to higher bank-owned life insurance income.

Noninterest expense was $56.3 million compared to $53.8 million in the linked quarter and $51.6 million in the third quarter of 2022. The increase compared to the linked and prior year quarters was primarily due to wildfire-related expenses incurred during the quarter, including $1.3 million in professional services costs and $1.0 million in other extraordinary expenses.

Total loans were $6.2 billion as of September 30, 2023, up 3.6% from December 31, 2022, primarily reflecting growth in the commercial real estate and residential mortgage portfolios.

Total deposits were $8.2 billion as of September 30, 2023, an increase of 0.7% from December 31, 2022. Core deposits declined 5.1%, while certificates of deposits increased 71.8%. As of September 30, 2023, 87% of deposits were F.D.I.C. insured or fully collateralized, up slightly from 86% as of June 30, 2023, with approximately 77% of deposits F.D.I.C. insured. For the third quarter of 2023, the average cost of funds was 1.02%, up 19 basis points versus the linked quarter and up 89 basis points versus the prior year quarter.

Wholesale funding totaled $750 million as of September 30, 2023, unchanged from June 30, 2023.

For the third quarter of 2023, return on average equity was 9.2%, compared to 16.2% in the linked quarter and 15.1% in the third quarter of 2022. Return on average assets was 0.47% for the third quarter of 2023, compared to 0.84% in the linked quarter and 0.89% in the prior year quarter. Excluding Maui wildfire-related costs, core returns on average equity and average assets2 were 14.3% and 0.73%, respectively.

In the third quarter of 2023, ASB paid dividends of $14.0 million to HEI. ASB had a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 7.7% as of September 30, 2023.

2   Core returns on average equity and average assets are non-GAAP measures which exclude Maui wildfire-related after-tax costs. See the “Explanation of ASB’s Use of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Measures” and the related GAAP reconciliation.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

Core net income is a non-GAAP measure which excludes Maui wildfire-related after-tax costs. See “Explanation of ASB’s Use of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Measures” and related GAAP reconciliations at the end of this release.

American Savings Bank, F.S.B.

STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three months ended

Nine months ended
September 30

(in thousands)

September 30,
2023

June 30,
2023

September 30,
2022

 

2023

 

2022

 

Interest and dividend income

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and fees on loans

$

71,540

 

$

67,966

$

53,365

 

$

204,348

$

147,499

 

Interest and dividends on investment securities

 

14,096

 

 

13,775

 

15,052

 

 

42,508

 

43,729

 

Total interest and dividend income

 

85,636

 

 

81,741

 

68,417

 

 

246,856

 

191,228

 

Interest expense

 

 

 

 

 

Interest on deposit liabilities

 

14,446

 

 

9,661

 

1,704

 

 

30,944

 

3,572

 

Interest on other borrowings

 

8,598

 

 

8,852

 

1,055

 

 

25,171

 

1,199

 

Total interest expense

 

23,044

 

 

18,513

 

2,759

 

 

56,115

 

4,771

 

Net interest income

 

62,592

 

 

63,228

 

65,658

 

 

190,741

 

186,457

 

Provision for credit losses

 

8,835

 

 

43

 

(186

)

 

10,053

 

(692

)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

 

53,757

 

 

63,185

 

65,844

 

 

180,688

 

187,149

 

Noninterest income

 

 

 

 

 

Fees from other financial services

 

4,703

 

 

5,009

 

4,763

 

 

14,391

 

15,066

 

Fee income on deposit liabilities

 

4,924

 

 

4,504

 

4,879

 

 

14,027

 

14,122

 

Fee income on other financial products

 

2,440

 

 

2,768

 

2,416

 

 

7,952

 

7,663

 

Bank-owned life insurance

 

2,303

 

 

1,955

 

122

 

 

5,683

 

661

 

Mortgage banking income

 

341

 

 

230

 

181

 

 

701

 

1,630

 

Gain on sale of real estate

 

 

 

495

 

 

 

495

 

1,002

 

Other income, net

 

627

 

 

678

 

633

 

 

2,106

 

1,480

 

Total noninterest income

 

15,338

 

 

15,639

 

12,994

 

 

45,355

 

41,624

 

Noninterest expense

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation and employee benefits

 

29,902

 

 

29,394

 

28,597

 

 

89,500

 

83,478

 

Occupancy

 

5,154

 

 

5,539

 

5,577

 

 

16,281

 

16,996

 

Data processing

 

5,133

 

 

5,095

 

4,509

 

 

15,240

 

13,144

 

Services

 

3,627

 

 

2,689

 

2,751

 

 

8,911

 

7,712

 

Equipment

 

3,125

 

 

2,957

 

2,432

 

 

8,728

 

7,163

 

Office supplies, printing and postage

 

1,022

 

 

1,109

 

1,123

 

 

3,296

 

3,256

 

Marketing

 

984

 

 

834

 

925

 

 

2,834

 

2,877

 

Other expense

 

7,399

 

 

6,152

 

5,643

 

 

19,742

 

14,542

 

Total noninterest expense

 

56,346

 

 

53,769

 

51,557

 

 

164,532

 

149,168

 

Income before income taxes

 

12,749

 

 

25,055

 

27,281

 

 

61,511

 

79,605

 

Income taxes

 

1,384

 

 

4,851

 

6,525

 

 

11,380

 

17,513

 

Net income

$

11,365

 

$

20,204

$

20,756

 

$

50,131

$

62,092

 

Comprehensive income (loss)

$

(22,866

)

$

12,994

$

(78,186

)

$

27,120

$

(248,126

)

OTHER BANK INFORMATION (annualized %, except as of period end)

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets

 

0.47

 

 

0.84

 

0.89

 

 

0.70

 

0.90

 

Return on average equity

 

9.19

 

 

16.20

 

15.11

 

 

13.62

 

13.65

 

Return on average tangible common equity

 

11.02

 

 

19.40

 

17.77

 

 

16.36

 

15.79

 

Net interest margin

 

2.70

 

 

2.75

 

2.96

 

 

2.77

 

2.87

 

Efficiency ratio

 

72.30

 

 

68.18

 

65.55

 

 

69.69

 

65.40

 

Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding

 

0.07

 

 

0.14

 

0.03

 

 

0.11

 

0.01

 

As of period end

 

 

 

 

 

Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable held for investment

 

0.16

 

 

0.22

 

0.35

 

 

 

Allowance for credit losses to loans outstanding

 

1.23

 

 

1.13

 

1.24

 

 

 

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

 

3.9

 

 

4.3

 

4.0

 

 

 

Tier-1 leverage ratio

 

7.7

 

 

7.8

 

7.7

 

 

 

Dividend paid to HEI (via ASB Hawaii, Inc.) ($ in millions)

$

14.0

 

$

11.0

$

5.0

 

$

39.0

$

32.0

 

This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC. Results of operations for interim periods are not necessarily indicative of results to be expected for future interim periods or the full year.

American Savings Bank, F.S.B.

BALANCE SHEETS DATA

(Unaudited)

 

(in thousands)

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

Assets

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

 

$

139,059

 

 

$

153,042

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

 

124,531

 

 

 

3,107

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

263,590

 

 

 

156,149

 

Investment securities

 

 

 

 

Available-for-sale, at fair value

 

 

1,266,412

 

 

 

1,429,667

 

Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

 

 

1,212,005

 

 

 

1,251,747

 

Stock in Federal Home Loan Bank, at cost

 

 

18,000

 

 

 

26,560

 

Loans held for investment

 

 

6,191,006

 

 

 

5,978,906

 

Allowance for credit losses

 

 

(76,366

)

 

 

(72,216

)

Net loans

 

 

6,114,640

 

 

 

5,906,690

 

Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value

 

 

2,171

 

 

 

824

 

Other

 

 

698,420

 

 

 

692,143

 

Goodwill

 

 

82,190

 

 

 

82,190

 

Total assets

 

$

9,657,428

 

 

$

9,545,970

 

Liabilities and shareholder’s equity

 

 

 

 

Deposit liabilities–noninterest-bearing

 

$

2,573,010

 

 

$

2,811,077

 

Deposit liabilities–interest-bearing

 

 

5,651,341

 

 

 

5,358,619

 

Other borrowings

 

 

750,000

 

 

 

695,120

 

Other

 

 

224,136

 

 

 

212,269

 

Total liabilities

 

 

9,198,487

 

 

 

9,077,085

 

Common stock

 

 

1

 

 

 

1

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

357,742

 

 

 

355,806

 

Retained earnings

 

 

460,824

 

 

 

449,693

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax benefits

 

 

 

 

Net unrealized losses on securities

$

(350,234

)

 

$

(328,904

)

 

Retirement benefit plans

 

(9,392

)

 

(359,626

)

 

(7,711

)

 

(336,615

)

Total shareholder’s equity

 

 

458,941

 

 

 

468,885

 

Total liabilities and shareholder’s equity

 

$

9,657,428

 

 

$

9,545,970

 

This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC.

Explanation of ASB’s Use of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Measures

HEI and ASB management use certain non-GAAP measures to evaluate the performance of HEI and the bank.

Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful information and are a better indicator of the companies’ core operating activities. Core earnings and other financial measures as presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The accompanying tables provide a reconciliation of reported GAAP1 earnings to non-GAAP core earnings and returns on average equity and average assets for the bank.

The reconciling adjustments from GAAP earnings to core earnings are limited to the costs related to the recent Maui wildfires. Management does not consider these items to be representative of the company’s fundamental core earnings.

Reconciliation of GAAP1 to non-GAAP Measures

American Savings Bank F.S.B.

Unaudited

 

(in thousands)

Three months ended
September 30, 2023

Nine months ended
September 30, 2023

Maui wildfire related costs

 

 

Pretax expenses:

 

 

Provision for credit losses

$

5,900

 

$

5,900

 

Professional services expense

 

1,300

 

 

1,300

 

Other expenses

 

1,357

 

 

1,357

 

Pretax expenses

 

8,557

 

 

8,557

 

Current income tax benefits

 

(2,293

)

 

(2,293

)

After-tax expenses

$

6,264

 

$

6,264

 

 

 

 

ASB net income

 

 

GAAP (as reported)

$

11,365

 

$

50,131

 

Excluding expense related to Maui wildfire (after tax):

 

 

Provision for credit losses

 

4,319

 

 

4,319

 

Professional services expense

 

952

 

 

952

 

Other expenses

 

993

 

 

993

 

Maui wildfire related cost (after tax)

 

6,264

 

 

6,264

 

Non-GAAP (core) net income

$

17,629

 

$

56,395

 

 

Three months ended
September 30, 2023

Nine months ended
September 30, 2023

Ratios (annualized %)

 

 

Based on GAAP1

 

 

Return on average assets

0.47

0.70

Return on average equity

9.19

13.62

Return on average tangible common equity

11.02

16.36

Efficiency ratio

72.30

69.69

Based on Non-GAAP (core)

 

 

Return on average assets

0.73

0.78

Return on average equity

14.25

15.32

Return on average tangible common equity

17.09

18.40

Efficiency ratio

68.89

68.56

1 Accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America