April 3: Hawaiian Electric to perform aerial inspections in Kaanapali area using drone technology

Release Date: 4/2/2024
KAHULUI, April 2, 2024 - Hawaiian Electric will be using unmanned aircraft, or drones, for aerial inspections of its infrastructure in the Kaanapali, West Maui area on Wednesday, April 3, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., weather permitting.
The Hawaiian Electric Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) program is in full compliance with all Federal Aviation Administration rules and has developed safety, training, operating and privacy procedures to make sure the unmanned aircraft are flown with the highest regard for the safety of the public and crews.
