Release Date: 7/22/2024

Download PDF

KAHULUI, July 22, 2024 - To ensure reliable service, maintenance utility pole work will impact area traffic along Dairy Road fronting the Maui Marketplace in Kahului on Monday, Aug. 5 and Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. No service interruptions are planned for this work.

For the safety of the public and crews, the work requires a closure of the right lane of Dairy Road headed in the north-east direction going towards the Kahului Airport. During this work period, drivers can anticipate seeing crew members and several flatbed trucks and the use of air compressors, which can cause some noise in the immediate area.

Safety signs, arrow boards and traffic cones will mark the work area and guide motorists through the altered lanes. Flagmen will provide onsite traffic control.

Motorists should drive with caution when approaching and passing the work zone as well as plan for anticipated traffic delays in this immediate area.

Mahalo for the understanding that this work is vitally important to provide the area with safe and reliable service.