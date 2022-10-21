Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HE   US4198701009

HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.

(HE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-21 pm EDT
35.93 USD   +2.28%
10/21Conservation Alert : Hawaii Island customers again asked to reduce electricity use from 5-9 p.m.
PU
10/20Conservation Alert : Hawaii Island customers asked to reduce use of electricity tonight
PU
09/02Hawaiian Electric Industries : lifts call for power conservation on Hawaii Island
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CONSERVATION ALERT: Hawaii Island customers again asked to reduce electricity use from 5-9 p.m.

10/21/2022 | 09:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
CONSERVATION ALERT: Hawaii Island customers again asked to reduce electricity use from 5-9 p.m.

Release Date: 10/21/2022

Download PDF

HILO, Oct. 21, 2022 - Hawaiian Electric is again asking Hawaii Island customers to limit their use of electricity this evening, especially from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The need for conservation is prompted by the unavailability of several large generators.

Last night, conservation efforts by households, businesses and government agencies helped ensure there was sufficient power to meet the evening peak demand, preventing the need for rolling outages. Hawaiian Electric asked its larger commercial customers, including government, hotels and retail, to voluntarily reduce electricity use. Hawaiian Electric thanks businesses for their help and asks the public to continue to patronize stores and restaurants tonight - they'll still be open.

Hawaiian Electric's combustion turbine units Kanoelehua CT-1 and Puna CT-3, which normally supply about 32 megawatts of power, are offline with mechanical issues. In addition, two units at the Keahole Power Plant are undergoing annual scheduled maintenance. These units usually supply about 36 megawatts of power. Wind resources are forecast to be lower than usual.

Hawaiian Electric's Hill 5 unit, which unexpectedly tripped offline yesterday, was returned to service last night.

By reducing demand, Hawaiian Electric can ensure enough electricity is available and prevent the need to initiate rolling, 30-minute outages to prevent a loss of power to an even greater number of customers. If outages are necessary, Hawaiian Electric will notify customers in advance through social media. Please check @HIElectricLight on Twitter for updates.

Disclaimer

HEI - Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2022 01:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.
10/21Conservation Alert : Hawaii Island customers again asked to reduce electricity use from 5-..
PU
10/20Conservation Alert : Hawaii Island customers asked to reduce use of electricity tonight
PU
09/02Hawaiian Electric Industries : lifts call for power conservation on Hawaii Island
PU
09/01Conservation Alert : Hawaii Island customers asked to continue reducing electricity use fr..
PU
09/01Good News On Electric Rates : Lower fuel prices to bring down bills on 4 islands
PU
08/31Conservation Alert : Hawaii Island customers asked to continue reducing electricity use fr..
PU
08/30Conservation Alert : Hawaii Island customers asked to reduce electricity use this week fro..
PU
08/23Hawaiian Electric Industries : Power restored to all Maui customers
PU
08/23Hawaiian Electric Industries : Power restored to a majority of customers on Maui
PU
08/23Hawaiian Electric Industries : restoring power to various parts of Maui
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 047 M - -
Net income 2022 236 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,8x
Yield 2022 3,90%
Capitalization 3 932 M 3 932 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,29x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 3 623
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 35,93 $
Average target price 39,80 $
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott W.H. Seu President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul K. Ito CFO, Treasurer, Vice President-Tax & Controller
Thomas B. Fargo Chairman
Kurt K. Murao Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & EVP
Peggy Y. Fowler Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.-13.42%3 844
NEXTERA ENERGY-23.25%138 792
SOUTHERN COMPANY-5.95%67 501
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-15.67%67 164
IBERDROLA, S.A.-8.47%58 546
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-16.59%53 622