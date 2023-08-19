Release Date: 8/18/2023

KAHULUI, Aug. 18, 2023 - Hawaiian Electric is continuing to rebuild sections of the electric grid to safely restore service in parts of West Maui and Upcountry, focusing on critical circuits that serve businesses which provide essential services for local communities. More than 80% of customers on Maui have electricity back on.

Approximately 1,800 customers in Olowalu, Lahaina and some surrounding areas remain without electricity. Hawaiian Electric has begun contacting those whose power may be restored beyond this week. Crews continue working to restore pocket outages in Upcountry.

Fencing is now being installed for a second mobile substation that will support restoration for the Launiupoko to Olowalu area. Additional materials and vehicles, including two more bucket trucks from Hawaii Island, arrived on Maui to support restoration work. Hawaiian Electric has more than 400 employees and contractors actively working on Maui.

Updates are also available at hawaiianelectric.com/windstormresponse