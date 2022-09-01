Log in
    HE   US4198701009

HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.

(HE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:56 2022-09-01 pm EDT
39.64 USD   +1.33%
02:21pGOOD NEWS ON ELECTRIC RATES : Lower fuel prices to bring down bills on 4 islands
PU
08/31CONSERVATION ALERT : Hawaii Island customers asked to continue reducing electricity use from 5-9 p.m. this week
PU
08/30CONSERVATION ALERT : Hawaii Island customers asked to reduce electricity use this week from 5-9 p.m.
PU
Good news on electric rates: Lower fuel prices to bring down bills on 4 islands

09/01/2022 | 02:21pm EDT
Good news on electric rates: Lower fuel prices to bring down bills on 4 islands On Oahu, bill impact of coal plant closure less than forecast

Release Date: 9/1/2022

HONOLULU, Sept. 1, 2022 - Hawaiian Electric customers on Hawaii, Maui, Lanai and Molokai will see lower rates in September that reflect the first significant drop in oil prices since spring. Oahu customers will see a smaller rate increase than expected with the shutdown of the AES coal-fired power plant.

Hawaiian Electric is forecasting the following impacts to a typical residential bill for electricity used in September, which will be included in bills most customers receive in October:

  • Oahu: Up 4% or about $9. This is an improvement over the earlier forecast that projected bills would increase 7% or about $15 after the coal plant ends operations, which is scheduled for today. Commercial customers will see kilowatt-hour rates up about 2 cents, lower than the 3 cents forecast.
  • Hawaii Island: Down 6% or about $16
  • Maui: Down 5% or about $11
  • Molokai: Down 14% or about $34
  • Lanai: Down 9% or about $22

The rates for Oahu are the result of lower oil prices and the addition of the Clearway Mililani I 39-megawatt solar project to the grid. Its contracted price of 9 cents per kilowatt-hour is less than a third the cost of oil used for power generation.

Even with the lower rates, typical bills on all islands are still higher than in March before oil prices began to surge. Hawaiian Electric continue to offer options to help customers manage their energy bills. Go to hawaiianelectric.com/paymentarrangement to review payment plan options. For information on available financial assistance, go to hawaiianelectric.com/COVID19.

Reducing energy use is also a practical way to further reduce electric bills. Links to resources are available at hawaiianelectric.com/household-tips-and-resources. Hawaii Energy is an expert resource that offers rebates and practical energy conservation tips at hawaiienergy.com.

Disclaimer

HEI - Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 18:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
