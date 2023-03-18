Hawaiian Electric Industries : 2019 ESG REPORT

We've long been committed to strong principles in sustainability and environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations. With all of our operations here in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, at HEI we know that the long-term health of our businesses is inextricably linked with the strength of the economy, community, and environment of the islands we call home. This is why our mission is to be a catalyst for a better Hawai'i. We know today's stakeholders care more than ever about making a positive impact, and support companies that do the same. And we know investors understand that the companies whose strategies address important environmental and social challenges are the ones that are best positioned to create long- term value for all stakeholders, including shareholders. We're committed to transparency and providing information to allow investors and other stakeholders to see the value of our efforts and gauge the progress we're making on these fronts. That's why we're proud to present our first ESG Report, which is based on Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB) guidelines. We see this as an interim step on our reporting journey, and are committed to deepening our reporting in the future; this includes incorporating our enterprise ESG materiality assessment and disclosures aligned with Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) guidance.

The COVID-19 pandemic presents unprecedented challenges for us all. Here in Hawai'i and around the world, individuals, families and businesses are struggling. At HEI our hearts are with those who are ill, with families worried about their loved ones, and with the many who have lost their jobs due to economic impacts of the pandemic. COVID-19 brings into sharp relief the importance of collective action - to protect public health, support those impacted, and build resilience so we can better address future challenges. Our companies have been working hard to support our customers, employees and communities during the pandemic, and to help our economy recover. For more about our efforts with respect to COVID-19 see pages 16-17. Many have compared the challenge of combating COVID-19 with the collective action needed to address climate change. Here in Hawai'i we're already seeing the effects of climate change, including longer periods of warmer temperatures and greater frequency of high tide flooding. And we expect further impacts in the future, including an estimated 3.2-foot rise in sea level in Honolulu by the end of the century. This is one of the reasons why our state has led the nation in setting ambitious climate goals - 100% renewable energy and a carbon neutral economy by 2045. It's also why our utility, Hawaiian Electric, is playing a central role in helping our entire community decarbonize and develop greater resilience. Hawai'i

has a unique set of challenges in transitioning to renewable energy and a carbon neutral economy - from disconnected island grids in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, to scarcity of land for siting large-scale projects, to limited natural sources for firm generation to ensure reliability. This means that the way we achieve our renewable energy and carbon reduction goals will be unique. And it means that achieving our goals must involve our entire community working together - in Hawaiian, kākou. We need to deliver cost-effective renewable energy and storage projects, and continue to engage with our communities on challenges and benefits of the renewable transition. With land at a premium, especially on our most populous island, O'ahu, we need solar panels on as many rooftops as possible. To achieve carbon neutrality for our economy, we'll need many more people in our state to adopt electric vehicles to reduce transportation emissions. We're providing programs and infrastructure and working with stakeholders to achieve these goals. In a social context, sustainability involves everything we do to ensure safety, build resilience and advance equity for our customers, employees, and communities so they can continue to grow, thrive, and contribute to our island home. Across our companies, we're working to ensure employee safety, advance a culture of inclusion and help our employees learn and develop. Our bank is helping strengthen and diversify our economy by