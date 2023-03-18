Hawaiian Electric Industries : 2019 ESG REPORT

This is HEI's first Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. This report is designed to help investors, customers, employees, and other stakeholders understand how our strategies and operations advance ESG objectives and contribute to long-term value creation.
This report encompasses ESG policies, principles and results reported from January-December 2019 across our two primary operating subsidiaries, Hawaiian Electric and American Savings Bank, which together represent nearly 100% of subsidiary contributions to net income. While Pacific Current, our third and newest subsidiary, is a key part of our mission to be a catalyst for a better Hawai'i, this report does not include ESG-related metrics for that subsidiary because at this stage it is still very small relative to our total enterprise.
This report was prepared in accordance with Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) guidance - using the electric utilities standard for Hawaiian Electric, and the commercial banks, commercial finance, and mortgage finance standards for American Savings Bank. In future reports, we intend to incorporate disclosures relating to climate change based on recommendations from the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).
Inclusion of information in this report should not be construed as a characterization regarding the materiality or financial impact of such information. For additional information regarding HEI, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Our SEC filings as well as direct links to certain presentations, documents and other information that may be of interest to investors are available at www.hei.com.
Note: The majority of the photographs in this report were taken prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES
A Message from
Our President and CEO
Living on an island means sharing and embracing certain
values for the good of our community. We care for our land,
environment, and people as a way of life. We work together
because it enables us to accomplish more with fewer
resources. We see innovation and community collaboration as
playing essential roles in addressing existential threats caused
by climate change. At Hawaiian Electric Industries (HEI), these
Constance H. Lau
values shape the decisions we make on a daily basis.
We've long been committed to strong principles in sustainability and environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations. With all of our operations here in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, at HEI we know that the long-term health of our businesses is inextricably linked with the strength of the economy, community, and environment of the islands we call home. This is why our mission is to be a catalyst for a better Hawai'i.
We know today's stakeholders care more than ever about making a positive impact, and support companies that do the same. And we know investors understand that the companies whose strategies address important environmental and social challenges are the ones that are best positioned to create long- term value for all stakeholders, including shareholders.
We're committed to transparency and providing information to allow investors and other stakeholders to see the value of our efforts and gauge the progress we're making on these fronts. That's why we're proud to present our first ESG Report, which is based on Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB) guidelines. We see this as an interim step on our reporting journey, and are committed to deepening our reporting in the future; this includes incorporating our enterprise ESG materiality assessment and disclosures aligned with Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) guidance.
The COVID-19 pandemic presents unprecedented challenges for us all. Here in Hawai'i and around the world, individuals, families and businesses are struggling. At HEI our hearts are with those who are ill, with families worried about their loved ones, and with the many who have lost their jobs due to economic impacts of the pandemic. COVID-19 brings into sharp relief the importance of collective action - to protect public health, support those impacted, and build resilience so we can better address future challenges. Our companies have been working hard to support our customers, employees and communities during the pandemic, and to help our economy recover. For more about our efforts with respect to COVID-19 see pages16-17.
Many have compared the challenge of combating COVID-19 with the collective action needed to address climate change. Here in Hawai'i we're already seeing the effects of climate change, including longer periods of warmer temperatures and greater frequency of high tide flooding. And we expect further impacts in the future, including an estimated 3.2-foot rise in sea level in Honolulu by the end of the century.
This is one of the reasons why our state has led the nation in setting ambitious climate goals - 100% renewable energy and a carbon neutral economy by 2045. It's also why our utility, Hawaiian Electric, is playing a central role in helping our entire community decarbonize and develop greater resilience. Hawai'i
has a unique set of challenges in transitioning to renewable energy and a carbon neutral economy - from disconnected island grids in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, to scarcity of land for siting large-scale projects, to limited natural sources for firm generation to ensure reliability. This means that the way we achieve our renewable energy and carbon reduction goals will be unique.
And it means that achieving our goals must involve our entire community working together - in Hawaiian, kākou. We need to deliver cost-effective renewable energy and storage projects, and continue to engage with our communities on challenges and benefits of the renewable transition. With land at a premium, especially on our most populous island, O'ahu, we need solar panels on as many rooftops as possible. To achieve carbon neutrality for our economy, we'll need many more people in
our state to adopt electric vehicles to reduce transportation emissions. We're providing programs and infrastructure and working with stakeholders to achieve these goals.
In a social context, sustainability involves everything we do to ensure safety, build resilience and advance equity for our customers, employees, and communities so they can continue to grow, thrive, and contribute to our island home. Across our companies, we're working to ensure employee safety, advance
a culture of inclusion and help our employees learn and develop. Our bank is helping strengthen and diversify our economy by
providing loans to help Hawai'i families and small businesses achieve their goals, by promoting entrepreneurship, innovation and financial literacy, and by investing in affordable housing. And our utility is focused on ensuring all customers have access to clean, reliable, affordable energy.
We see ESG and sustainability as integral to our strategies and risk management, and to how we create value for all of our stakeholders. At the Board level and throughout our companies, we're working to ensure material ESG and sustainability considerations are fully integrated into our governance oversight and management processes.
Our focus on advancing material ESG issues underscores our commitment to create a more resilient, more sustainable Hawai'i.
Constance H. Lau
HEI President and Chief Executive Officer
4
5
CONTENTS
HEI
HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC
AMERICAN SAVINGS BANK
HEI FOUNDATION
QUANTITATIVE
About HEI
For generations, Native Hawaiians have stewarded Hawai'i's lands responsibly, developing a culture of sustainability that serves as an example for us today.
At Hawaiian Electric Industries, our family of Hawai'i-based companies provides energy and financial services while advancing our state's clean energy and sustainability goals.
As a company with a strategy focused on Hawai'i, and with all of our operations in the state, our ability to deliver long-term value for our stakeholders is tied to the strength and sustainability of Hawai'i's communities.
CONTENTS
HEI
HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC
AMERICAN SAVINGS BANK
HEI FOUNDATION
QUANTITATIVE
Our Companies at a Glance
HEI is the parent company of three subsidiaries delivering essential services and advancing a more sustainable Hawai'i.
Highlights
HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC
AMERICAN SAVINGS BANK
28%
99.98%
$1.8B
RENEWABLE PORTFOLIO STANDARD
RELIABILITY
INVESTED IN
IN 2019
Average service availability
OUR COMMUNITY
On track to meet or exceed year-end 2020 goal of 30%
on O'ahu
In 2019
#1
13.2%
11 YRS
RESIDENTIAL ROOFTOP
INCREASE IN
BEST PLACES TO WORK
SOLAR PENETRATION IN THE U.S.
ELECTRIC VEHICLES IN HAWAI'I
American Savings Bank
Increased by 4.6% in 2019
Since 2018
Hawaii Business Magazine List
Serves
largest
95%
of Hawai'i's
financial
population
institution
3RD in Hawai'i
Provides the energy that
Provides the capital
has fueled our islands'
that has helped
growth and prosperity for
Hawai'i grow for
129 YRS
95+ YRS
of subsidiaries'
of subsidiaries'
66%netcontributionincome*
to
34%netcontributionincome*
to
Operates five separate electric
Branches on five
systems on the islands of
islands - O'ahu,
O'ahu, Hawai'i Island, Maui,
Hawai'i Island, Kaua'i,
Moloka'i and Lāna'i
Maui and Moloka'i
Established in
2017
to advance Hawai'i's sustainability goals through infrastructure investment
Projects on three islands, including Hamakua Energy on Hawai'i Island and University of Hawai'i Maui College
21%
700MW+
$370M
INCREASE IN
IN RENEWABLE PROCUREMENTS
IN PAYCHECK PROTECTION
SOLAR GENERATION
Since 2018, including ~4GW of storage
PROGRAM LOANS AS OF JULY 2020
In 2019
To businesses representing 40,000+ jobs
HEI
$2.4M
27,214
$1M
CHARITABLE
EMPLOYEE
DONATED FOR
CONTRIBUTIONS
VOLUNTEER HOURS
COVID-19 RELIEF
In 2019
In 2019
In 2020
*Based on LTM 6/30/2020 earnings to common shareholders and excludes other companies' net loss.
