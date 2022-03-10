Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HE   US4198701009

HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.

(HE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hawaiian Electric Industries : Driven up by Russian invasion, oil prices will push electric bills higher in coming months

03/10/2022 | 03:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Driven up by Russian invasion, oil prices will push electric bills higher in coming months Now is the time to consider solar, take steps to conserve

Release Date: 3/10/2022

Download PDF

HONOLULU, March 10, 2022 - As the U.S. and other nations stand with the people of Ukraine and impose powerful economic sanctions on Russia, including the refusal to buy Russian oil, Hawaii will see higher prices at the gas pump and in electric bills.

Hawaiian Electric is forecasting that residential bills for Oahu customers will rise about 10% over the next several months. Increases for customers on Hawaii Island and in Maui County are estimated at about 20%.

"The increases we're anticipating are more abrupt than we've seen before and, on top of the inflation we've all experienced in recent months, I know they will impact the budgets of many households," said Joe Viola, senior vice president of customer, legal and regulatory affairs. "We hope that by letting customers know what's coming this helps households and businesses plan budgets and reduce energy use."

There are options available to help customers manage their energy bills. Links to resources are available at hawaiianelectric.com. Hawaii Energy is an expert resource that offers rebates and practical energy-saving tips at hawaiienergy.com. Some actions to take now:

  • Reduce the use of anything that generates heat - water heater, oven, clothes dryer, stove. Consider a heat pump water heater, now available with a $500 rebate from Hawaii Energy - it could cut your bill by up to 40%.
  • Turn off air conditioning or set it at 78 degrees. Even turning it off for an hour helps.
  • Use smart plugs or unplug electronics when not in use, including computers, printers, cable boxes, game devices, chargers.
  • Consider rooftop solar. In addition to tax incentives, Hawaiian Electric is offering cash incentives through its Battery Bonus program to customers who install battery storage.
  • Shared solar will soon be available for customers who can't put panels on their own roof but want to share in the savings and contribute to Hawaii's clean energy transformation.
  • When gas prices are high, electric vehicles can help reduce your household's overall energy spending, especially if you take advantage of special rates that provide incentives to charge at certain times of the day with lower rates.
  • Power Partnerships are a way residential and commercial customers can get financial rewards for signing up with independent companies called "grid-service aggregators" under contract with the utility. These companies recruit customers with solar, batteries, electric vehicles and other load flexibility devices to combine or "aggregate" their services to support the grid. Customers are rewarded, generally with credits that reduce their monthly bills.

If you're having trouble paying your bill, go to hawaiianelectric.com/paymentarrangement to review payment plan options. For information on available financial assistance, go to hawaiianelectric.com/COVID19. Don't wait until your balance gets bigger.

"We hope this is the peak and that by summer we could see some relief," Viola said. "There's a lot of uncertainty and if the international situation remains in turmoil, the price could surge higher."

The formula for rates is regulated by the Public Utilities Commission and include fuel costs that fluctuate with world markets. Hawaiian Electric makes no profit on the fuel used to generate electricity. Under a fuel-cost risk-sharing regulatory mechanism, the company's shareholders are required to pay some of the cost when oil prices rise too high, resulting in a slightly lower rate for customers.

Recognizing the instability of the world energy market, Hawaiian Electric has reduced the use of imported oil by 25% since 2008, in partnership with many others in Hawaii, and is working to bring more than 20 new, fixed-price renewable projects online in the next several years.

By the end of the decade, Hawaiian Electric expects the level of renewable resources on its grids to reach at least 70%, better insulating customers from the kind of oil price spikes caused by international events like the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"Just as we did through the pandemic, we will work with you if you're having trouble paying your bill. Our goal is to keep everyone connected and by working together we know we can get through this latest challenge," Viola said.

More information on the impact of oil prices on bills, as well as links to resources, is available at hawaiianelectric.com.

Disclaimer

HEI - Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 20:23:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.
03:24pHAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES : Driven up by Russian invasion, oil prices will push electri..
PU
03/04HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES : Underground utility work Monday, Tuesday in downtown Honolu..
PU
03/02HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES : seeking proposals for firm renewable energy on Oahu
PU
02/25HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CON..
AQ
02/23HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/18HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES : Overnight utility work to continue on Ka Uka Blvd. southbou..
PU
02/17HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES : to host virtual public meeting on plans for firm renewable ..
PU
02/16HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES : launches Charge Up eBus Pilot to reduce upfront costs for b..
PU
02/15HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES : donates $9,000 to Habitat for Humanity Maui
PU
02/14TRANSCRIPT : Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 14, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 993 M - -
Net income 2022 239 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 392 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,2x
Yield 2022 3,39%
Capitalization 4 530 M 4 530 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,31x
EV / Sales 2023 2,29x
Nbr of Employees 3 623
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 41,44 $
Average target price 40,30 $
Spread / Average Target -2,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott W.H. Seu President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory C. Hazelton Senior Vice President-Finance
Thomas B. Fargo Chairman
Kurt K. Murao Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & EVP
Peggy Y. Fowler Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.-0.14%4 530
NEXTERA ENERGY-13.97%157 648
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION0.41%81 037
SOUTHERN COMPANY-1.11%71 162
IBERDROLA, S.A.-5.86%68 988
ENEL S.P.A.-14.29%67 989