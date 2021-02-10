Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.    HE

HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.

(HE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hawaiian Electric Industries : Due to high demand, Utility Bill Assistance Program closed to new applicants after 2 days

02/10/2021 | 03:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Due to high demand, Utility Bill Assistance Program closed to new applicants after 2 days With nearly $2 million already committed, fund still taking contributions

Release Date: 2/10/2021

Download PDF

HONOLULU, Feb. 10, 2021 - The Hawaii Utility Bill Assistance Program established by Hawaiian Electric and Aloha United Way is closed to new applications due to high demand that led to nearly $2 million being committed to 2,700 households in two days.

The statewide fund is still accepting contributions from companies, organizations and individuals and may be applied to a limited number of applicants who were placed on a waiting list.

The Hawaii Utility Bill Assistance Program was established by Hawaiian Electric to help households financially affected by the pandemic and that fell behind on their electric, water, sewer and gas bills. The fund helps to serve as a bridge until additional government assistance becomes available.

Applicants received a maximum of $750 and were qualified through a process administered by Aloha United Way and local United Way agencies on a first-come, first-served basis. Hawaiian Electric is also offering customers options for spreading out payments on past-due bills, interest-free, across a longer period than ever before.

'We extend our thanks to Hawaiian Electric, many community donors, and the United Way chapters on Kauai, Maui and Hawaii Island who made this program possible. Together we have helped to lessen the financial strain for almost 2,700 households that have been impacted by the pandemic,' said John Fink, president and CEO of Aloha United Way. 'The need is still significant, which was so clearly demonstrated as the funds were used up in just 31 hours. We hope those who can afford to will support this or other worthy community assistance efforts.'

The HEI Charitable Foundation is matching Hawaiian Electric employee donations of up to $250 made before March 1 to the utility bill assistance program.

To contribute, please visit AUW.org/utilityhelp or contact Emmaly Calibraro, Vice President of Fundraising and Major Gifts at Aloha United Way at ecalibraro@auw.org.

Disclaimer

HEI - Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 20:15:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.
09:16aHAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES : Due to high demand, Utility Bill Assistance Progr..
PU
02/09HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES : Raises Quarterly Dividend to $0.34 a Share, from ..
MT
02/09EXCLUSIVE : Ubben seeks $8 billion for new hedge fund amid talks with Exxon - so..
RE
02/04HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES : and Aloha United Way launch Hawaii Utility Bill A..
PU
02/02HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES : utility work in Makiki to affect traffic on Thurs..
PU
02/01HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES : utility work in Punaluu, Kaaawa, Kahana, Kualoa, ..
PU
01/29HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statement..
AQ
01/26HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES : utility work to close single lane of Kalanianaole..
PU
01/25HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES : Rooftop solar installations up 55% despite pandem..
PU
01/25SPI Energy Unit Commences Construction at Solar Carport Project in Oahu, Hawa..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 913 M - -
Net income 2020 187 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 056 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 19,8x
Yield 2020 3,91%
Capitalization 3 719 M 3 719 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,98x
EV / Sales 2021 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 3 841
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 33,00 $
Last Close Price 33,98 $
Spread / Highest target 3,00%
Spread / Average Target -2,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Constance H. Lau President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory C. Hazelton Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Thomas B. Fargo Chairman
Kurt K. Murao Secretary, Vice President-Legal & Administration
Peggy Y. Fowler Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.-3.98%3 719
NEXTERA ENERGY8.66%164 229
ENEL S.P.A.0.10%101 818
IBERDROLA, S.A.-7.01%80 615
ORSTED A/S-15.80%71 528
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION1.92%68 680
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ