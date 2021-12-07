Hawaiian Electric Industries : Efforts continue to restore power to pockets Upcountry and parts of Lahaina, Haiku, and Wailuku

Release Date: 12/6/2021

KAHULUI, Dec. 6, 2021 - Hawaiian Electric crews are working to restore electric service to about 5,600 customers in Upcountry Maui and pockets of Kuau, Haiku and Lahaina currently impacted by the storm system that continues to affect the state. Crews have made progress in repairing damaged transmission lines.

Customers in remaining pockets Upcountry and parts of Lahaina, Haiku, and Wailuku are asked to prepare for an extended overnight outage. Downed power lines serving this area are in a remote gulch and with ongoing inclement weather conditions, crews cannot safely access parts of the line to make repairs at this time.