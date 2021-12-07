Log in
Hawaiian Electric Industries : Efforts continue to restore power to various parts of Kula, Haiku, Maui Meadows, Wailuku, Lahaina

12/07/2021 | 05:42pm EST
Efforts continue to restore power to various parts of Kula, Haiku, Maui Meadows, Wailuku, Lahaina Crews continue to address multiple outages caused by the storm

Release Date: 12/7/2021

KAHULUI, Dec. 7, 2021 - Hawaiian Electric crews completed repairs to damaged transmission lines yesterday. There are scattered pocket outages our crews are getting to in various parts of the island in Kula, Haiku, Maui Meadows, Wailuku, Lahaina.

For the remaining affected areas, we know restoration is taking time, and we thank you for your patience.

Our crews have been working to address the multiple outages caused by the storm across the island since Sunday. With the restoration of the damaged transmission lines feeding Upcountry, South and West Maui - we're working on the multiple distribution and individual service line outages, which is why they are scattered throughout the island and in varying neighborhoods.

Since Sunday, an estimated 22,000 Maui customers experienced brief to extended power outages caused by gusty winds and fallen trees on the island's transmission and distribution system. Crews worked through the night in areas that were safe to access and continued with restoration efforts today to bring customers in parts of Haiku to Nahiku, Pukalani, Kihei, Paia and Lahaina back online.

It will take time to complete all restoration efforts as crews are addressing accessibility in certain areas where there may be downed trees and debris removal ahead of restoration. The transmission lines must be restored first, followed by any damaged poles, downed distribution and service wires, and other electrical equipment in affected neighborhoods.

Hawaiian Electric also reminds the community to stay at least 30 feet away from downed power lines. Downed power lines are energized and dangerous.

Outage updates are posted on the company's Twitter account @MauiElectric. To report an outage or downed power line, please call (808) 871-7777.

Disclaimer

HEI - Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 22:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
