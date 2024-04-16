Release Date: 4/16/2024

HONOLULU, April 16, 2024 - Hawaiian Electric crews will conduct emergency work to replace a utility pole and install equipment on an adjacent pole located near Uppers Beach Park in Haleiwa on Friday, April 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The work will partially close the makai lane of Kamehameha Highway with traffic contraflowed in the mauka lane and parking restricted in the work zone, which starts around Iliohu Place to Tutu Street approaching Uppers Beach Park.

An electronic message board has been posted to alert motorists of the upcoming work.

Special duty police and flagmen will assist with onsite traffic control. Safety signs, arrow boards and traffic cones will mark the work area and guide motorists to the contraflow lane.

Drivers are encouraged to reduce speeds when approaching and passing the work zone, expect traffic delays or use alternate routes.