Hawaiian Electric Industries : Emergency utility pole installations to impact Pali Highway Kailua-bound traffic Tuesday, Jan. 18

Release Date: 1/14/2022

Download PDF

HONOLULU, Jan. 14, 2022 - Hawaiian Electric crews will be doing emergency pole installations along Pali Highway in lower Nuuanu on Tuesday, Jan. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The work will close the far-right and center lanes of Pali Highway in the Kailua-bound direction, from the Wyllie Street overpass to Akamu Place. The work also will close the Wyllie Street onramp to the Pali Highway in the same direction. Local traffic will be allowed to access driveways.

Electronic message boards announcing the upcoming work have been posted. Safety signs and traffic cones will alert motorists of the lane closures and work zones. Flagmen and special duty police will provide onsite traffic control. Drivers are advised to slow down when approaching and passing the work sites and to expect traffic delays during the work hours.