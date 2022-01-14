Log in
    HE   US4198701009

HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.

(HE)
Hawaiian Electric Industries : Emergency utility pole installations to impact Pali Highway Kailua-bound traffic Tuesday, Jan. 18

01/14/2022 | 03:22pm EST
Emergency utility pole installations to impact Pali Highway Kailua-bound traffic Tuesday, Jan. 18 Work scheduled 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Release Date: 1/14/2022

HONOLULU, Jan. 14, 2022 - Hawaiian Electric crews will be doing emergency pole installations along Pali Highway in lower Nuuanu on Tuesday, Jan. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The work will close the far-right and center lanes of Pali Highway in the Kailua-bound direction, from the Wyllie Street overpass to Akamu Place. The work also will close the Wyllie Street onramp to the Pali Highway in the same direction. Local traffic will be allowed to access driveways.

Electronic message boards announcing the upcoming work have been posted. Safety signs and traffic cones will alert motorists of the lane closures and work zones. Flagmen and special duty police will provide onsite traffic control. Drivers are advised to slow down when approaching and passing the work sites and to expect traffic delays during the work hours.

Disclaimer

HEI - Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 20:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 814 M - -
Net income 2021 237 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,5x
Yield 2021 3,26%
Capitalization 4 622 M 4 622 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,64x
EV / Sales 2022 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 3 702
Free-Float 99,1%
Managers and Directors
Scott W.H. Seu President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory C. Hazelton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas B. Fargo Chairman
Kurt K. Murao Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & EVP
Peggy Y. Fowler Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.1.01%4 622
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.-9.06%166 585
ENEL S.P.A.-1.21%81 120
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-0.72%80 127
THE SOUTHERN COMPANY-1.17%72 438
IBERDROLA, S.A.-3.84%70 888