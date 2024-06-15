Release Date: 6/14/2024

HONOLULU, June 14, 2024 - Hawaiian Electric crews will replace utility equipment along Alewa Drive just past the Mamalu Street fork on Monday, June 17, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. To safely perform the emergency work, a section of Alewa Drive near the first switchback will be closed and traffic rerouted to Mamalu Street.

Special duty police and flagmen will assist with onsite traffic control. Safety signs, traffic cones and arrow boards will mark the work area and direct motorists to the alternate route.

Motorists are encouraged to reduce speeds when approaching and passing the work zone and should expect traffic delays.