Hawaiian Electric Industries : Emergency work closes Wiliwilinui Ridge Trail in East Oahu

Emergency work closes Wiliwilinui Ridge Trail in East Oahu
Closure to remain in effect until further notice
Release Date: 12/27/2020
Download PDF
HONOLULU, Dec. 27, 2020 - Effective immediately, Wiliwilinui Ridge Trail in East Oahu will close so that Hawaiian Electric crews are able to complete emergency repairs to equipment along the trail. It is unclear how long it will take to complete the work.
Crews will be using trucks and other equipment, so for the safety of hikers and mountain bikers, the trail will be closed until the work is completed.
Please check Na Ala Hele Trail and Access website (hawaii.gov) for further updates.
Disclaimer
HEI - Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. published this content on 27 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2020 05:44:03 UTC