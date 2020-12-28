Hawaiian Electric Industries : Emergency work closes Wiliwilinui Ridge Trail in East Oahu

Release Date: 12/27/2020

HONOLULU, Dec. 27, 2020 - Effective immediately, Wiliwilinui Ridge Trail in East Oahu will close so that Hawaiian Electric crews are able to complete emergency repairs to equipment along the trail. It is unclear how long it will take to complete the work.

Crews will be using trucks and other equipment, so for the safety of hikers and mountain bikers, the trail will be closed until the work is completed.

Please check Na Ala Hele Trail and Access website (hawaii.gov) for further updates.