HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.

HE
Hawaiian Electric Industries : Emergency work closes Wiliwilinui Ridge Trail in East Oahu

12/28/2020 | 12:45am EST
Emergency work closes Wiliwilinui Ridge Trail in East Oahu Closure to remain in effect until further notice

Release Date: 12/27/2020

Download PDF

HONOLULU, Dec. 27, 2020 - Effective immediately, Wiliwilinui Ridge Trail in East Oahu will close so that Hawaiian Electric crews are able to complete emergency repairs to equipment along the trail. It is unclear how long it will take to complete the work.

Crews will be using trucks and other equipment, so for the safety of hikers and mountain bikers, the trail will be closed until the work is completed.

Please check Na Ala Hele Trail and Access website (hawaii.gov) for further updates.

Disclaimer

HEI - Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. published this content on 27 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2020 05:44:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 871 M - -
Net income 2020 188 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 065 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 20,4x
Yield 2020 3,85%
Capitalization 3 777 M 3 777 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,04x
EV / Sales 2021 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 3 841
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 33,17 $
Last Close Price 34,59 $
Spread / Highest target -1,71%
Spread / Average Target -4,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Constance H. Lau President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas B. Fargo Chairman
Gregory C. Hazelton Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Peggy Y. Fowler Lead Independent Director
Keith P. Russell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.-26.18%3 777
NEXTERA ENERGY23.85%146 891
ENEL S.P.A.16.95%102 439
IBERDROLA, S.A.24.95%85 639
ORSTED A/S72.64%81 821
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-1.69%65 993
