Hawaiian Electric Industries : Five-hour traffic signal outage Tuesday night in Pearl City at Kamehameha Highway and Acacia Road intersection

Release Date: 3/3/2023

HONOLULU, March 3, 2023 - Hawaiian Electric will temporarily de-energize overhead power lines in Pearl City on Tuesday, March 7, for the safety of contractors working in the area. As a result, traffic signals at the intersection of Kamehameha Highway and Acacia Road will be out from 7 p.m. until 12 a.m. midnight.

Electronic message boards will be set up today along routes feeding the intersection to alert the public of the traffic signal outage. Motorists should expect traffic delays.

During the work hours, safety signs and traffic cones will mark the work zones, and special duty police will direct motorists through the intersection.

Drivers are advised to slow down when approaching and passing the intersection or plan alternate routes during the temporary outage.