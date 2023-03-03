Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HE   US4198701009

HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.

(HE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:53:35 2023-03-03 pm EST
39.97 USD   -0.31%
03:00pHawaiian Electric Industries : Five-hour traffic signal outage Tuesday night in Pearl City at Kamehameha Highway and Acacia Road intersection
PU
02/27HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
02/22HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hawaiian Electric Industries : Five-hour traffic signal outage Tuesday night in Pearl City at Kamehameha Highway and Acacia Road intersection

03/03/2023 | 03:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Five-hour traffic signal outage Tuesday night in Pearl City at Kamehameha Highway and Acacia Road intersection Expect traffic delays from 7 p.m. until midnight

Release Date: 3/3/2023

Download PDF

HONOLULU, March 3, 2023 - Hawaiian Electric will temporarily de-energize overhead power lines in Pearl City on Tuesday, March 7, for the safety of contractors working in the area. As a result, traffic signals at the intersection of Kamehameha Highway and Acacia Road will be out from 7 p.m. until 12 a.m. midnight.

Electronic message boards will be set up today along routes feeding the intersection to alert the public of the traffic signal outage. Motorists should expect traffic delays.

During the work hours, safety signs and traffic cones will mark the work zones, and special duty police will direct motorists through the intersection.

Drivers are advised to slow down when approaching and passing the intersection or plan alternate routes during the temporary outage.

Attachments

Disclaimer

HEI - Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. published this content on 03 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2023 19:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.
03:00pHawaiian Electric Industries : Five-hour traffic signal outage Tuesday night in Pearl City..
PU
02/27HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CON..
AQ
02/22HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day ..
FA
02/15Hawaiian Electric Industries : urges customers to prepare for storm impacts
PU
02/14Transcript : Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 1..
CI
02/14Hawaiian Electric Industries Q4 Earnings, Revenue Climb
MT
02/14Hei : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/14North American Morning Briefing: Focus Fixed on -2-
DJ
02/14Earnings Flash (HE) HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES Posts Q4 Revenue $1.02B, vs. Street Es..
MT
02/14Earnings Flash (HE) HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES Reports Q4 EPS $0.52, vs. Street Est o..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 470 M - -
Net income 2023 250 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,6x
Yield 2023 3,58%
Capitalization 4 389 M 4 389 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,26x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 3 698
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 40,09 $
Average target price 39,60 $
Spread / Average Target -1,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott W.H. Seu President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul K. Ito Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas B. Fargo Chairman
Kurt K. Murao Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & EVP
Peggy Y. Fowler Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.-4.21%4 389
NEXTERA ENERGY-13.62%143 517
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-10.76%72 210
IBERDROLA, S.A.-2.38%70 929
SOUTHERN COMPANY-12.73%69 331
ENEL S.P.A.4.67%56 725