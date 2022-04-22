Log in
    HE   US4198701009

HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.

(HE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/22 03:42:14 pm EDT
43.76 USD   -1.05%
Hawaiian Electric Industries : , Hawaii Energy launch ‘Power to Change' campaign on Earth Day, urging conservation

04/22/2022 | 03:28pm EDT
Hawaiian Electric, Hawaii Energy launch 'Power to Change' campaign on Earth Day, urging conservation Campaign asks residents, businesses to take energy-saving steps

(Joint news release issued with Hawaii Energy)

Release Date: 4/22/2022

Download PDF

HONOLULU, April 22, 2022 - To mark Earth Day, Hawaiian Electric and Hawaii Energy are urging customers to save energy, money and the environment as part of their "Power to Change" campaign.

Hawaii Energy and Hawaiian Electric have partnered to encourage residents and businesses to think about their energy use and take steps to consume less. Reducing energy use is especially important during the evening peak from 5 to 9 p.m., and customers are urged to shift energy use to daytime hours when renewable energy is more abundant.

"Small energy-saving changes can make a big impact when we all do it together," said Shelee Kimura, Hawaiian Electric president and CEO. "Whether it's powering down a computer or using fans instead of the air conditioner, we urge you to take action to help stabilize your electricity bill and build a more sustainable Hawaii."

"Earth Day is the perfect time for residents and businesses to take stock on how much electricity they use everyday," said Caroline Carl, Executive Director of Hawaii Energy, the state's Public Benefits Fund administrator focusing on energy efficiency education and clean energy initiatives. "The beauty of conserving energy is it can be simple and inexpensive - you don't need to purchase expensive equipment or spend a lot of money to make an impact. Hawaii Energy even offers rebates on energy-efficient measures, like lighting and air conditioners, that can help to lower energy bills."

To kick off the campaign, the "Power to Change" sweepstakes launches today, with customers able to enter daily by pledging how they will change their daily energy habits at hawaiianelectric.com/powertochangesweeps. Energy-saving prizes such as smart power strips will be awarded, with a grand prize provided by Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort - a three-night stay in the resort's exclusive Alii Tower.

For more information, visit hawaiianelectric.com/powertochange. For Hawaii Energy programs and rebates, go to hawaiienergy.com.

Hawaii Energy and Hawaiian Electric offer the following energy-saving tips:

  • Replace regular incandescent light bulbs with Light-emitting Diode (LED) bulbs.
  • Use fans instead of air conditioners, or raise the thermostat to 78 degrees.
  • Reduce the use of anything that generates heat - water heater, oven, clothes dryer, stove. Consider a heat pump water heater, now available with a $500 rebate from Hawaii Energy - it could cut your bill by up to 40%.
  • Use smart plugs or unplug electronics when not in use, including computers, printers, cable boxes, game devices, chargers.
  • Shorten showers: Cutting two minutes per shower could save up to 463 kilowatt-hours and $139 per year.
  • Fix leaky faucets. A leaking hot water faucet wastes up to $79 in energy costs per year.
  • Wash clothes in cold water. Switching to a cold-water cycle for two loads a week can save $68 per year.
  • Consider rooftop solar. In addition to tax incentives, Hawaiian Electric is offering cash incentives through its Battery Bonus program to Oahu customers who install battery storage.
  • Shared solar will soon be available for customers who can't put panels on their own roof but want to share in the savings and contribute to Hawaii's clean energy transformation.

Hawaii Energy and Hawaiian Electric are separate organizations. Hawaii Energy is the ratepayer-funded conservation and efficiency program for Hawaii, Honolulu and Maui counties administered by Leidos, Inc., under contract with the Public Utilities Commission. Hawaiian Electric serves 95% of the stateʻs 1.4 million residents.

Disclaimer

HEI - Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 19:27:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
