  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    HE   US4198701009

HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.

(HE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-23 pm EST
41.68 USD   +1.19%
12/23Hawaiian Electric Industries : Hawaii Island power restoration in final stages
PU
12/23Hawaiian Electric Industries : continues to restore power to Hawaii Island customers following severe storm
PU
12/14Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Hawaiian Electric Industries : Hawaii Island power restoration complete

12/24/2022 | 05:22pm EST
Hawaii Island power restoration complete

Release Date: 12/24/2022

HILO, Dec. 24, 2022 - Hawaiian Electric has completed power restoration to all customers impacted by the Kona Low storm.

Crews from Hawaii Island, Oahu and Maui continued to work through the night to complete repairs and restore power to the remaining customers in Waipio Valley and pocket outages in the Honokaa area.

Customers who are still without power are asked to call the company's Trouble Line at (808) 969-6666. Some customers must repair damage to their property before service can safely be restored.

Disclaimer

HEI - Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. published this content on 24 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2022 22:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
