Hawaiian Electric Industries : Hawaii Island power restoration complete

Release Date: 12/24/2022

Download PDF

HILO, Dec. 24, 2022 - Hawaiian Electric has completed power restoration to all customers impacted by the Kona Low storm.

Crews from Hawaii Island, Oahu and Maui continued to work through the night to complete repairs and restore power to the remaining customers in Waipio Valley and pocket outages in the Honokaa area.

Customers who are still without power are asked to call the company's Trouble Line at (808) 969-6666. Some customers must repair damage to their property before service can safely be restored.