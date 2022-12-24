Hawaiian Electric Industries : Hawaii Island power restoration complete

Hawaii Island power restoration complete
Release Date: 12/24/2022
Download PDF
HILO, Dec. 24, 2022 - Hawaiian Electric has completed power restoration to all customers impacted by the Kona Low storm.
Crews from Hawaii Island, Oahu and Maui continued to work through the night to complete repairs and restore power to the remaining customers in Waipio Valley and pocket outages in the Honokaa area.
Customers who are still without power are asked to call the company's Trouble Line at (808) 969-6666. Some customers must repair damage to their property before service can safely be restored.
Disclaimer
HEI - Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. published this content on 24 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2022 22:21:01 UTC.