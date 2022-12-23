Hawaiian Electric Industries : Hawaii Island power restoration in final stages

Release Date: 12/23/2022

HILO, Dec. 23, 2023 - Hawaiian Electric has completed power restoration to most customers impacted by the Kona Low storm.

Crews completed repairs and restored power to 392 customers in Ahualoa and 245 customers in the Waipio Valley Road-Honokaa area earlier today. Power to the remaining few customers without electricity in Waipio Valley is expected to be restored late today or tomorrow.

Any customer still without power should call the company's Trouble Line at (808) 969-6666. Some customers must repair damage to their property before service can safely be restored.

Since early Monday, crews from Hilo, Waimea and Kona have been working around the clock to repair storm damage caused by gusty winds and fallen trees. Yesterday, crews from Oahu and Maui arrived to assist with restoration efforts.

"Crews are nearing completion of repairs earlier than expected with the help of 19 linemen from Oahu and Maui and the support of many employees working in the background," said Kristen Okinaka, Hawaiian Electric spokesperson. "We sincerely thank our communities and our customers for their patience and understanding throughout this restoration process. We're also grateful to Mayor Mitch Roth and the County of Hawaii employees who worked tirelessly to clear roadways so we could safely restore electric service before the holidays."

The County of Hawaii plans to close the emergency shelter at the Honokaa Sports Complex at 7 p.m. today.