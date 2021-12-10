Hawaiian Electric Industries : Hawaii Island power restoration update

Release Date: 12/10/2021

Download PDF

HILO, Dec. 10, 2021 (5:30 p.m.) - Hawaiian Electric has restored service for the majority of Hawaii Island customers impacted by the storm system that brought damaging winds and flooding to the state earlier this week.

Crews restored service to about 190 customers scattered throughout the upper and lower Puna areas and in north and south Kona today. More than 50 utility personnel consisting of assessment teams and crews from Hawaii Island and Oahu have been working to identify and repair damages caused by the storm.

Repair work will continue tonight. By noon tomorrow, the company expects to restore service to the remaining 160 customers who are mostly in the Puna area. This does not include customers who have damage on their property that would need to be repaired before crews can restore electricity.

Customers without power are advised to ensure that the service line to their home is properly attached. If the point of attachment is damaged, the customer must call an electrician to repair it before crews can safely connect service. For information on how to do this, please visit www.hawaiianelectric.com/CheckServiceConnection or call (808) 969-6666.

Gusty winds and heavy rains may have partially uprooted trees or cracked branches that can easily fall and cause new outages. For your safety, please stay at least 30 feet away from downed power lines. Downed power lines are energized and dangerous.

To report an outage or downed power line, please call (808) 969-6666.