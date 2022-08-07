Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HE   US4198701009

HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.

(HE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-05 pm EDT
42.52 USD   +0.02%
04:14pHAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES : Hawaii ends use of coal for power generation as 30-year contract with Oahu plant winds down
PU
08/05Hawaiian Electric Industries Maintains Dividend at $0.35/Share; Payable on Sept. 9 to Shareholders of Record on Aug. 18
MT
08/04Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on September 9, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hawaiian Electric Industries : Hawaii ends use of coal for power generation as 30-year contract with Oahu plant winds down

08/07/2022 | 04:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Hawaii ends use of coal for power generation as 30-year contract with Oahu plant winds down 7% bill increase forecasted; clean energy projects set to arrive now through 2024 will help stabilize rates

Release Date: 8/7/2022

Download PDF

HONOLULU, Aug. 7, 2022 - The power purchase contract between Hawaiian Electric and AES Corporation, which has operated the coal-fired power plant at Campbell Industrial Park since 1992, will end at midnight on Sept. 1. The facility is the last in Hawaii to use coal to make electricity.

Using a combination of renewable resources and existing power plants, Hawaiian Electric will continue to have sufficient generation capacity and reserve margin to meet the needs of Oahu's 310,000 customers.

By discontinuing the use of coal, Hawaiian Electric is forecasting that residential bills for typical Oahu customers will rise 7% or about $15, which will start showing up for most customers in bills they receive in October

The 180-megawatt AES facility is one of the state's largest emitters of greenhouse gases, releasing 1.5 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent annually. There were no plans by AES and Hawaiian Electric to extend the use of the coal plant after the expiration of the 30-year contract and under Act 23 of 2020, Hawaii banned any extension of the coal plant contract and any future use of coal for power generation.

Until oil prices surged earlier this year, the projected cost of discontinuing the use of coal as a fuel for power generation was relatively modest, about $2 more per month for typical customers. The Russian invasion of Ukraine changed that, driving oil prices up to historic levels.

"This is a critical turning point in the long-term transition of Hawaii's energy landscape. Unfortunately, the timing has converged with global events that are currently increasing the cost of electricity," said Shelee Kimura, president and CEO of Hawaiian Electric.

"We know that paying more for an essential service like electricity will impact many households and businesses particularly at a time when other costs are rising. We wanted to let customers know the situation in advance so they can plan and we can help them with options. We're also seeing some encouraging signs that oil prices are declining and we're hopeful this will help lower rates in the coming months."

Nine renewable energy projects are scheduled to come online on Oahu through 2024. Supply chain and other issues have delayed the in-service dates for a number of them, but many are expected to be online by the first half of 2023, including the Kapolei Energy Storage project, one of the largest battery energy storage projects in the world. Project updates are available on Hawaiian Electric's Renewable Project Status Board at hawaiianelectric.com/statusboard.

Clearway Energy Group's Mililani I Solar project will be officially dedicated on Aug. 11. It generates 39 megawatts and includes a 156 megawatt-hour battery at a cost of 9 cents per kilowatt-hour.

Renewable energy projects like these provide long-term price stability because they're locked in at a contracted price, typically ranging from 9 to 13 cents per kilowatt-hour for solar and storage on Oahu.

Conserving electricity is a practical way for customers to manage their energy bills and nearly every household can save by changing habits and limiting the use of appliances that use the most electricity, especially air conditioners. Links to resources are available at hawaiianelectric.com.

Hawaii Energy is an expert resource that offers rebates and energy-saving tips at hawaiienergy.com. Some actions to take now:

  • Reduce the use of anything that generates heat - water heater, oven, clothes dryer, stove. Consider a solar water heater or heat pump water heater, available with rebates between $500 and $1,000 from Hawaii Energy - it could cut your bill by up to 40%.
  • Turn off air conditioning or set it at 78 degrees. Even turning it off for an hour helps.
  • Use smart plugs or unplug electronics when not in use, including computers, printers, cable boxes, game devices, chargers.
  • Consider rooftop solar. In addition to tax incentives, Hawaiian Electric is offering cash incentives through its Battery Bonus program to customers who install battery storage.

If you're having trouble paying your bill, go to hawaiianelectric.com/paymentarrangement to review payment plan options. For information on available financial assistance, go to hawaiianelectric.com/COVID19.

Disclaimer

HEI - Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. published this content on 07 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2022 20:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.
04:14pHAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES : Hawaii ends use of coal for power generation as 30-year con..
PU
08/05Hawaiian Electric Industries Maintains Dividend at $0.35/Share; Payable on Sept. 9 to S..
MT
08/04Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on Septemb..
CI
07/29HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES : AMERICAN SAVINGS BANK REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL..
PU
07/29HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
07/25HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES : begins negotiations with new developer of Lanai solar proje..
PU
07/19HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES : Michael J. Kennedy named to Hawaiian Electric Industries bo..
PU
07/19HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation F..
AQ
07/19Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. Names Michael J. Kennedy to its Board of Directors
CI
07/06HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES : Next stage of renewable energy projects for Maui to be disc..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 049 M - -
Net income 2022 237 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,8x
Yield 2022 3,29%
Capitalization 4 653 M 4 653 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,53x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 3 623
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 42,52 $
Average target price 41,20 $
Spread / Average Target -3,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott W.H. Seu President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul K. Ito CFO, Treasurer, Vice President-Tax & Controller
Thomas B. Fargo Chairman
Kurt K. Murao Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & EVP
Peggy Y. Fowler Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC.2.46%4 653
NEXTERA ENERGY-5.76%172 861
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION4.06%84 050
SOUTHERN COMPANY12.67%82 138
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.5.10%67 061
IBERDROLA, S.A.0.67%66 403