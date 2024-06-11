(Issued by AES)

Release Date: 6/10/2024

Download PDF

HONOLULU - June 10, 2024 - AES Hawaii has commenced operations on Hawaii's largest solar facility - Kuihelani Solar-plus-Storage on Maui - an impactful renewable energy project generating enough power for 27,000 homes at 8-cents per kilowatt hour, the lowest renewable energy cost in the state.

Located on 450 acres in central Maui, between Kuihelani Highway and Maui Veterans Highway, Kuihelani Solar-plus-Storage is producing 60 MW of renewable energy supported by a 240 MWh lithium-ion battery energy storage system to supply 15% of Maui's energy needs.

AES Hawaii has a 25-year power purchase agreement with Hawaiian Electric that went into effect on May 31, 2024, to provide renewable energy for Maui's power grid at 8-cents per kilowatt hour. In addition, the project is offsetting the need to import two million barrels of oil to produce electricity for Maui.

AES Hawaii President Sandra Larsen noted that this is the company's first utility-scale solar project on Maui and the latest example of how AES Hawaii is committed to supporting the State of Hawaii's 100% renewable energy and decarbonization goals of 2045.

"Kuihelani Solar-plus-Storage exemplifies what is possible for powering our future when you combine an exceptional renewable energy project with community-minded partners to provide an essential service for living and working in Hawaii," said Larsen. "We broke ground in July 2022, overcame challenges posed by supply chain logistics, and are now producing much-needed clean energy for Maui's power grid."

Larsen added, "We received great support throughout the development and construction process from our partners at the County of Maui and Hawaiian Electric and the community-at-large. The end result is that Maui's families and businesses are going to benefit from having a state-of-the-art, dual-use, renewable-energy facility that will make a substantial contribution to supporting their island's energy demands at a very low cost over the next 25 years."

"With this project, our state takes another significant step towards achieving our renewable energy goals. Adding both renewable power and energy storage will help reduce our use of fossil fuels, protect us from the effects of climate change, ensure reliable service and provide energy security for Maui," said Colton Ching, Hawaiian Electric Senior Vice President, Planning & Technology.

Capitalizing on the project site's dual-use capabilities, AES Hawaii is partnering with Hooulu Aina Farms in nearby Waikapu to have sheep graze on the land in support of Maui's agricultural and food production needs.

The construction of Kuihelani Solar-plus-Storage and its operation have supported nearly 300 jobs and generated approximately $68 million for Maui's economy.

About AES

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is a Fortune 500 global energy company accelerating the future of energy. Together with our many stakeholders, we are improving lives by delivering the greener, smarter energy solutions the world needs. Our diverse workforce is committed to continuous innovation and operational excellence, while partnering with our customers on their strategic energy transitions and continuing to meet their energy needs today. For more information, visit www.aes.com.

In support of Hawaii's 100% renewable energy and decarbonization goals of 2045, AES Hawaii is accelerating its commitment to a greener energy future with 11 renewable projects currently in progress throughout the state, more than any other renewable energy developer. The projects currently in operation or under development will collectively provide more than 360 MW of renewable energy, enough to power 152,000 homes statewide, while eliminating more than 445,000 metric tons of carbon emissions and more than 29 million barrels of oil consumption over the course of their lifecycles. For more information, visit www.aes-hawaii.com.