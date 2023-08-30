Release Date: 8/29/2023

Aug. 29, 2023

Aloha,

Three weeks after the devastation of Lahaina, we are still working to recover and to strengthen our defenses against future weather-driven emergencies, including windstorms and wildfires. The safety of Maui residents, businesses and visitors is the top priority of our government agencies and our dedicated state and county teams, supported by many partners in our community, including Hawaiian Electric.

With high winds and severe drought conditions continuing to threaten parts of Maui, we are working together to minimize the risk of wildfire and ensure public safety.

In our lifetimes, Hawaii has never been tested like this. We will do what we have always done when confronted by hardship and heartbreak - we will stand together for our people and communities and work to keep them safe.