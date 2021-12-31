Hawaiian Electric Industries : Oahu customers asked to conserve power tonight

Release Date: 12/31/2021

HONOLULU, Dec. 31, 2021 - Hawaiian Electric is asking Oahu customers to conserve electricity use this evening, especially between 5 and 10 p.m. Several generators are offline or operating at reduced capacity, including the island's largest generator.

Currently, Hawaiian Electric expects to have enough generating capacity available to meet the evening peak, especially because of lower than usual demand on New Year's Eve. Energy conservation by the public can help ensure sufficient power is available. Suggested steps include turning off or lessening use of air conditioners; delaying hot showers, laundry, and dishwashing; turning off holiday lights and decorations; and minimizing cooking.

Primary causes of the reduced generation capacity are:

Reduced output by the AES coal plant, the island's largest generator. The went down for repairs today and is operating at less than half its 180 megawatt capacity

The second and third largest generators on the system, at Hawaiian Electric's Kahe plant, are offline or at reduced capacity because of a steam leak that occurred today and a mechanical issue

Three other Hawaiian Electric generators are offline for planned maintenance

The H-Power waste-to-energy plant is producing well below capacity

Minimal wind production

Hawaiian Electric has already asked its larger commercial customers to voluntarily reduce electricity usage. System operators will also work on further reducing the demand for power by activating Hawaiian Electric's demand response programs that reduce output of residential appliances and commercial equipment.

Watch for updates tonight on Hawaiian Electric's social media channels.