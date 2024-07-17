Release Date: 7/17/2024

HONOLULU, July 17, 2024 - To reduce traffic impacts along Farrington Highway, Hawaiian Electric crews will be replacing 11 utility poles and other equipment overnight next week starting at 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. beginning Monday, July 22, until Saturday, July 27, between Honokai Hale and Waianae.

The work requires partial closure of the far-right Makaha-bound lane and mauka sidewalk of Farrington Hwy. in the following work areas starting at 9 p.m. nightly until 4 a.m. the next day:

Monday, July 22 Honokai Hale between Laaloa and Waiomea streets Waianae near 7-Eleven

Tuesday, July 23, in Nanakuli Fronting Nanakuli Village Center Between Haleakala Avenue and Helelua Street

Wednesday, July 24, in Koolina Near the Koolina exit from Farrington Past the Waimanalo Gulch Landfill

Thursday, July 25, in Nanakuli Past the Kahe Power Plant

Friday, July 26, in Nanakuli Between Maaloa Street and Auyong Homestead Road Past Princess Kahanu Avenue Between Lualei Place and Hakimo Road



An electronic message board will be posted to alert motorists of the closures.

Safety signs and traffic cones will mark the work areas and direct motorists to the open traveling lane. Special duty police and flagmen will provide onsite traffic control.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if possible or drive with caution when approaching and passing the work zone and expect traffic delays.