Hawaiian Electric Industries : Overnight pole replacements starting Monday on Farrington Hwy. to impact traffic from Honokai Hale to Waianae
July 17, 2024 at 03:26 pm EDT
Far-right Makaha-bound lane, sidewalks to close 7/22-7/27, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.
Release Date: 7/17/2024
HONOLULU, July 17, 2024 - To reduce traffic impacts along Farrington Highway, Hawaiian Electric crews will be replacing 11 utility poles and other equipment overnight next week starting at 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. beginning Monday, July 22, until Saturday, July 27, between Honokai Hale and Waianae.
The work requires partial closure of the far-right Makaha-bound lane and mauka sidewalk of Farrington Hwy. in the following work areas starting at 9 p.m. nightly until 4 a.m. the next day:
Monday, July 22
Honokai Hale between Laaloa and Waiomea streets
Waianae near 7-Eleven
Tuesday, July 23, in Nanakuli
Fronting Nanakuli Village Center
Between Haleakala Avenue and Helelua Street
Wednesday, July 24, in Koolina
Near the Koolina exit from Farrington
Past the Waimanalo Gulch Landfill
Thursday, July 25, in Nanakuli
Past the Kahe Power Plant
Friday, July 26, in Nanakuli
Between Maaloa Street and Auyong Homestead Road
Past Princess Kahanu Avenue
Between Lualei Place and Hakimo Road
An electronic message board will be posted to alert motorists of the closures.
Safety signs and traffic cones will mark the work areas and direct motorists to the open traveling lane. Special duty police and flagmen will provide onsite traffic control.
Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if possible or drive with caution when approaching and passing the work zone and expect traffic delays.
