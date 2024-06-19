Release Date: 6/19/2024

HONOLULU, June 19, 2024 - Hawaiian Electric crews are scheduled to replace four poles on Wilikina Drive between Macomb Road and Jecelin Street starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 21, and continuing until 4 a.m. on Saturday, June 22.

The right southbound lane of Wilikina Drive will be closed from Macomb Road to just past Jecelin Street while Hawaiian Electric crews are working. The left southbound lane will remain open during most of the work.

All lanes of Wilikina Drive in both directions near Macomb Road will need to be briefly closed while Hawaiian Electric crews install a guy wire between two of the poles. Special duty police and flagmen will provide traffic control.

Motorists are encouraged to reduce speeds when approaching and passing the work zone marked by safety signs and traffic cones and should expect traffic delays.