Release Date: 5/29/2024

Download PDF

HONOLULU, May 29, 2024 - Hawaiian Electric crews will replace a utility pole and equipment along Farrington Highway in Waipahu starting at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, May 30, until 3:30 a.m., Friday, May 31, impacting area traffic with the closure of the far-right westbound lane of Farrington Hwy. between Makamaka Place and Aniani Place. Street parking also will be restricted in the vicinity.

Digital message boards will be posted in advance to alert the public of the lane closure. Arrow boards, safety signs and traffic cones will direct motorists around the work zone to the open traveling lane. Flagmen and special duty police will provide onsite traffic control.

Motorist are urged to slow down and drive with caution when approaching and passing the crews at work, find alternate street parking, and plan for minor traffic delays.