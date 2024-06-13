Release Date: 6/13/2024

Download PDF

HONOLULU, June 13, 2024 - Hawaiian Electric crews will replace a leaning pole along Fern Street in the McCully area, requiring closure of the westbound lane between Punahou Street and Kalakaua Avenue on Tuesday, June 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Traffic will be contraflowed and street parking restricted on both sides of Fern in the work zone.

The system reliability work also will block some residential driveways and those customers have been informed.

Safety signs, traffic cones and flagmen will guide motorists around the work zone to the contraflow lane. Motorists should slow down when approaching and passing the crews at work, expect traffic delays or find an alternate route.