Release Date: 4/15/2024

Download PDF

HONOLULU, April 15, 2024 - Hawaiian Electric crews will replace a utility pole and equipment at the intersection of Kamehameha Highway and Kahalewai Place in Haleiwa on Wednesday, April 17, impacting traffic in the area from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The system reliability work will close a section of Kahalewai approaching Kamehameha Highway and restrict street parking fronting the work zone while contractors trim vegetation and dig the pole hole. During the overhead conductor work, company crews also will close the makai lane of Kahalewai at Kamehameha Hwy. and contraflow traffic while special duty police and flagmen direct traffic.

Safety signs and traffic cones will mark the work zone. Parking barricades will mark the restricted street parking. Motorists are advised to slow down when approaching and passing the area and anticipate minor traffic delays or use alternate routes.