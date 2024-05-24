Release Date: 5/24/2024
Download PDF
HONOLULU, May 24, 2024 - Hawaiian Electric crews will replace a utility pole along Fort Weaver Road in Ewa Beach, partially closing the far-right, northbound lane between Kuhina and Kaimalie streets, on Thursday, May 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The work will impact traffic, restrict parking, and close the sidewalk and bike lane in the area during the scheduled hours. The planned work will not affect area bus routes.
Special duty police and flagmen will assist with onsite traffic control. Safety signs and traffic cones will mark the work area.
Motorists are encouraged to reduce speeds when approaching and passing the work zone, expect traffic delays or use alternate routes.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
HEI - Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. published this content on 24 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2024 20:18:18 UTC.